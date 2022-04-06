Jane Atelier Launches Capsule Collection for the Minimalist Bride

LONDON — Jane Lewis has whipped her streamlined ’60s aesthetic into a debut collection for brides who want to keep things smart, simple and affordable.

Jane Atelier’s debut capsule consists of five styles in white and cream that range in price from 460 pounds to 690 pounds. In an interview Lewis, the brand’s founder and creative director, said she plans to expand the collection to include a variety of wedding looks for bridesmaids, the wider wedding party and guests, too.

“It’s not structured, or corseted — there are no floor-length ballgowns here. This is not about excess,” Lewis said in an interview.

“These styles are meant to resonate with the customer who likes our handwriting. We want to be ticking that box for her,” said Lewis, who built her ready-to-wear brand on chic, streamlined pieces for day and evening. She’s selling Jane Atelier via the brand’s own e-commerce site, and with retailers including Farfetch.

A look from the new Jane Atelier bridal capsule. Courtesy image

She decided to launch bridal due partly to the pent-up demand in the market in the wake of the pandemic.

Lewis, who was already doing looks for weddings and special occasions, said she wants to cater to “brides-in-waiting” (people who had to postpone their weddings due to COVID-19) and for couples playing catch-up now that there are no longer restrictions on public gatherings or indoor events in the U.K. and other places.

Lewis, founder and creative director of the label, also wanted to dress people for new wedding formats such as civil partnerships, informal settings, lunches, drinks and other celebrations.

Bridal looks include a jumpsuit; a tailored two-piece skirt suit with a boxy jacket à la Jacqueline Kennedy in her White House years, and a simple ’60s shift dress, shapes that were all drawn from Jane Atelier’s 20-year archive.