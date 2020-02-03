LONDON — “Renée gave all my designs a life, it was fantastic, she gave them all a soul,” said Janey Temime, who created the costumes for BAFTA Award winner Renée Zellweger, the star of the Judy Garland biopic “Judy.”

“I’ve been working for so many years but my collaboration with her on that film was extraordinary,” added Temime during a panel before the awards hosted by Swarovski and BAFTA. Zellweger picked up the award for Leading Actress at the 2020 BAFTAs, which took place Sunday night at Royal Albert Hall.