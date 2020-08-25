Jason Wu’s legions of Instagram followers know that he loves to eat and cook; he shares his food diary, MrWuEats, on the platform. Two years ago, he spent two weeks in Taiwan with his mother, Mei Yun Wu, learning her recipes, “a passing down of the baton of family tradition,” he shared. That said, Wu is a designer, a natural creative, so he may have taken a liberty or two. Here, his “take” on one family favorite.

Mrs. Wu’s Steamed Cod With Ginger Scallion Sauce

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 fillets of fresh cod

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1/4 cup Chinese Shaoxing cooking wine

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tbsp. minced ginger

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. white pepper

2 tbsp. sesame oil

1/2 cup scallions, finely chopped

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

Optional: Edible flowers as additional garnish

Instructions:

Lightly salt cod fillets beforehand and let sit in fridge for 30 minutes. Dab surface dry with a piece of paper towel.

Combine soy sauce, Chinese cooking wine, minced garlic, ginger, salt and pepper in a bowl. Pour mixture over the fish fillets and steam. Meanwhile, heat up sesame oil in a sauce pan until sizzling. Once the fish is plated, spoon the hot oil on top of the fish and garnish with finely chopped scallions and cilantro.

Serve with steamed jasmine rice.