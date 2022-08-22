×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada Unveils ‘Action in the Year of the Tiger’ Project Winners

Beauty

Stella McCartney Raises the Bar on Beauty with “Conscious” Skin Care Line

Fashion

From the Archives: A Chat With Norell

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through Portraiture

The Rebecca Moses portraits of eight strong and influential Black female jazz singers will be exhibited at the Ralph Pucci International gallery in Los Angeles.

The Nina Simone portrait by Rebecca
The Nina Simone portrait by Rebecca Moses.

Rebecca Moses and Ralph Pucci have a shared passion for jazz and will demonstrate that next month with an exhibit titled “Voices.”

It’s a celebration of eight strong and influential Black female jazz singers of the 20th century: Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Josephine Baker, Hazel Scott, Joyce Bryant, Sarah Vaughn and Lena Horne. Their mystique, style and beauty have been captured in portraits painted by the artist and designer Moses over the last seven months.

“I’ve been reading the biographies of these women, studied all kinds of images, and listened to them as much as I could. I grew up listening to their music, but I wanted to know more,” Moses said. “I had to figure out if I wanted to portray them at a younger age or an older age. Ultimately, it was more about capturing their physicality, a signature, a look.”

Related Galleries

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through
Sarah Vaughn portrait by Rebecca Moses.

The exhibit will be held at the Ralph Pucci International furniture and art gallery in Los Angeles, 1025 North McCadden Place, from Sept. 28 through Jan. 23. The portraits, each priced $25,000, are large, at 6 feet tall and 4 feet wide. There’s leafing, rice paper and rhinestones applied to the surfaces, creating a raised, three-dimensional effect, and the backgrounds are painted in vivid solid colors.

“The size and the three-dimensional effects were important to me, because these women are larger than life and multidimensional. And the boldness of the color is a reflection of the depth and emotion conveyed in their music,” Moses said.

Moses paints on an easel under the skylight in her 1,200-square-foot Manhattan apartment/studio, and resourcefully used the flat surface of her marble kitchen countertop to apply the special 3D elements, otherwise they would have slid off the canvas.

“It was all done by trial and error,” Moses said. “The 3D technique was a new thing for me. I wanted these women to not just be electrified by color and size, but also as if they were coming off the canvas.

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through
Portrait of Joyce Bryant by Rebecca Moses.

“These women are legends that changed the face of music and civil rights in the 20th century. It wasn’t just about singing. It was also about the struggle. Behind those iconic voices and legendary talents, their journeys were marked by painful struggles with racism, personal humiliation, stereotyping and social pressures. These women were individuals with unique musical styles, aesthetics and personal characteristics but they all made monumental strides towards overcoming intolerance and ignorance. They paved the way for other young women to pursue their dreams with conviction.”

Moses and Pucci have previously collaborated on a few projects involving art and mannequins. “It’s a coincidence that we both love jazz but Ralph had a big influence on me going this route,” Moses said. “Since the beginning of COVID-19, I’ve been shifting to realistic portraiture, but Ralph wanted more.”

“Rebecca wants to tell a story,” Pucci said. “She loves to paint women, and who has a better story than these jazz icons?

“Jazz is played in all three of our galleries, all the time,” Pucci added.

His galleries in L.A., Miami and New York showcase home furnishings, lighting, fashion, art and mannequins, and each year Pucci stages a fundraiser for Jazz House Kids, a program providing music classes, mentoring and apprenticeships.

“We feel there is a close correlation between our ideas at Pucci and jazz,” he said. “Jazz is a form of music that’s obviously well studied and also a form of music that explores. The jazz icons in ‘Voices’ took the idea right in front of them — the notes of the music — and brought it to areas that were unexpected. At Pucci, there’s also a freedom to explore with design ideas, very much the same way.

“With each of these women there is an incredible story of pain, an incredible story of success and an incredible story of how they reinvented music, and then there is the beauty of this imagery,” Pucci added. “They literally put their necks on the line going on stage back then. They had bottles thrown at them, and at the same time they were creating a form of music that was not always understood. This wasn’t the music everyone was listening to at that particular moment, then it became what everyone was listening to. These are goddesses.”

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through
Josephine Baker portrait by Rebecca Moses.

“Ella perfected scat,” Moses said. “She would listen and listen and listen to sounds and mold them into something else. She did a 15-minute scat in Berlin that was epic. She was friends with Marilyn Monroe, who learned a lot about singing by listening to Ella. When Ella wanted to sing at a Los Angeles club but wasn’t allowed, Marilyn called the owner and said, ‘I will sit in the front row and bring my friends every night.’ Ella was always indebted to Marilyn.

“Joyce Bryant — they called her the Black Marilyn Monroe and the bronze bombshell. She was truly a great beauty with an incredibly strong voice and a range of several octaves. She wore beautiful pink chiffon gowns with this incredible bustier,” said Moses, noting that the 94-year-old Bryant was once burned in effigy by the Ku Klux Klan.

“Billie Holiday, when ironing her hair, accidentally burned it off,” Moses said. “So she literally took gardenias in a vase and just put them on to cover the burn. Gardenias became her signature.

“Hazel Scott was a prodigy. She played two pianos simultaneously and had an amazing voice. She was married to Adam Clayton Powell. Hazel, Joyce, Lena — several of the women made movies too.”

Nina Simone, Moses said, “had her dark sides but really felt joy when she got up off the piano and started dancing. Her voice was so intoxicating. I thought a pink background would be a total juxtaposition to her, and then I found out that pink was her favorite color.”

“They did extraordinary things with music, but being women of color they had to fight triply hard,” said Moses said. “They couldn’t even walk in the front doors of where they performed. What they did was so legendary. I would hope that singers of today could look at these women, read their stories and learn. Their struggles left a big impact on me.”

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through
Billie Holiday portrait by Rebecca Moses.
Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Hot Summer Bags

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tributing Black Female Jazz Icons Through

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad