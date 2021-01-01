PARIS – Jean-Paul Agon, the outgoing chief executive officer of beauty giant L’Oréal, was promoted to Commander of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest civilian decoration, on New Year’s Day. Agon previously held the lower ranking of Officer of the Legion of Honor.

Agon was one of severeal beauty executives promoted this year. Philippe Benacin, chairman and ceo of Inter Parfums, and Charles Kloboukoff, founder and president of Léa Nature, were both made Knight of the Legion of Honor in the annual list.

The same distinction was bestowed on Margareth Henríquez, president and ceo of Krug Champagne.