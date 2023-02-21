×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: February 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

The Colorful Handbags to Know for Spring

Eye

Meet Fashion’s Favorite Mixologists

Fashion

Shonda Rhimes Ushers in New Direction for St. John

From Paris to Los Angeles, Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

The fashion influencer started a vintage clothing label three years ago. It has expanded to home furnishings and accessories and opened a by-appointment concept showroom.

Jen Azoulay
Jen Azoulay inside her vintage concept showroom located in a suburban L.A. house. Courtesy Jen Wonders Studio

Growing up as a little girl in Paris, Jen Azoulay remembers being taken by her mother to her grandmother’s closet to view a collection of magical styles from the ’60s and ’70s.

“We used to stay for hours,” recalled Azoulay, who has lived in Los Angeles for many years now. “The three of us would try on her jackets and jewelry and laugh for hours.”

“Then when I came to Los Angeles and had no money, I wondered, how was I going to dress [affordably]? So, I used to thrift shop all the time,” said the stylist, creative director and fashion influencer who started her own vintage label in 2020 called Jen Wonders Studio. “Everyone would stop me on the street or at parties and ask, ‘Where did you get this?’“

Related Galleries

So began Azoulay’s journey into the world of vintage fashion, which is embarking on a new chapter. She recently expanded into a new online platform, jenwonders.com, which also includes adding vintage furniture, home furnishings and home accessories.

The website offers a selection of wardrobe staples from Jen Wonders Studio — Azoulay’s own capsule of upcycled and revamped classic blazers, coats and dresses from renowned luxury brands such as Oscar de la Renta, Gucci, Saint Laurent and Ralph Lauren found by traveling to flea markets and checking out international vendors.

Many of the clothing pieces have her distinctive touch with added vintage embellishments including gold buttons, rhinestone rope trim, rhinestone stars or crescent moons for an artistic, one-of-a-kind look.

An embellished blazer by Jen Wonders Studio.

To complement the new site, she is opening a vintage concept showroom in a midcentury house she owns in the Los Angeles suburb of Reseda. She and her family lived there for a while before moving to Calabasas, California. Now, it is dedicated to all things vintage.

It is filled with vintage clothing and postmodern furniture, which can be seen via private appointment or viewed online. The one-of-a-kind postmodern furniture and designer pieces in her collection include homeware, antique jewelry, vintage clothing by Celine, artwork by Slim Aarons, Picasso lithographs and furniture by Tobia Scarpa.

New finds will be rotated into the stylized rooms on a regular basis. Price points range from $90 for antique sculptures and vases, $1,000 for clothing and up to $2,500 for vintage furniture.

“We live in a time where everything is the same, and I wanted to create [clothing] pieces that you’re not going to find on someone else at a party,” Azoulay said. “It started by recycling vintage blazers and later items like dresses and coats and now furniture.”

Azoulay has no formal fashion-design training, but she did spend a lot of after-school time at her mother’s lingerie store called Annabelle in Paris’ 8th arrondissement. “The memory of seeing women trying on clothes in such an intimate manner stayed with me. And since then, I always wanted to create for them,” Azoulay said.

She also learned about fashion through her years as an editorial assistant at Elle magazine in Paris, and working in visual merchandising for Christian Dior Couture in Paris, and then in Los Angeles, as the director of visual merchandising, West Coast.  

Vintage clothes and furnishings inside the concept showroom.

When her vintage label started attracting a lot of attention, she came up with the idea of establishing a showroom in her former residence where people can touch and feel her creations and unique finds. “When I decided to do a studio, I thought it would be good to furnish it only with vintage pieces that are really treasures,” she said.

Currently, the living room is filled with a sleek off-white sofa, which sells for $2,190, two zebra chairs with wooden arms, each with a $1,350 price tag, and a black-and-white egg table lamp for $490.  

Starting early this spring, her showroom can be booked for intimate events and photo shoots. “I wanted to use the studio as a place where you can have events and collaborations with artists,” Azoulay noted. “With people who really share the same interests as me.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Hot Summer Bags

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jen Azoulay Finds the Vintage World Is Calling Her Name

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad