×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Privé Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari’s God’s True Cashmere Plots Expansion

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 15.5 Percent Increase in 2022 Revenues

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

The project is a first for Packham and she created menswear for the first time, too.

Jenny Packham with the designs she created for the staff of The Peninsula London hotel, which will open in early 2023.
Jenny Packham with the designs she created for the staff of The Peninsula London hotel, which will open this year. Courtesy photo by ALECSANDRA DRAGOI

LONDON — Don’t call it a uniform.

Jenny Packham has designed a “wardrobe” for some 500 staff members at the soon-to-open Peninsula Hotel in London. Her creations allow staff to mix and match colors and accessories and to dress differently for day and evening.

It marks the first time that Packham, a womenswear designer who specializes in red carpet looks and who has dressed public figures including the Princess of Wales, Kate Winslet, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Adele, has designed the outfits for a hotel or company.

It also marks her menswear debut. Packham is dressing the concierges, valets, doormen, bar and restaurant staff, housekeeping, maintenance and administrative workers at the hotel, which is set to open at Hyde Park Corner in the coming weeks.

Related Galleries

In an interview, Packham said she’s been working on the project for the past three years and gathering information from Peninsula staff about what they want and need from their workwear.

One of Jenny Packham’s designs for staff of The Peninsula London

Packham said she drew inspiration from Peter Marino’s interiors for the hotel, as well as ’60s-era British trendsetters, such as Michael Caine and Julie Christie, and traditional Asian designs.

“My brief was clear: The hotel wanted me to create something that made staff feel confident and great,” she said, adding that as a Londoner, she felt an important connection to the project.

She created different looks for the concierges and for those working at the hotel’s Lobby, Cantonese and rooftop restaurants. Housekeeping staff will wear pussy bow blouses and clothing with gold piping.

Packham said the design process felt strange at first. “In the studio, we’re usually looking at a dress and asking ourselves, ‘How does the sleeve fit? Can she lift a glass of Champagne in it?’ This time we were designing for the people serving the Champagne.”

Packham added: “I had a bee in my bonnet about the staff having some choice in what they wore, so there is a beaded belt; detachable beaded collars, and a choice of color combinations” for day and evening in shades including navy, cream, Champagne, red and black.  

“It’s a wardrobe, not a uniform,” the designer said.

The menswear designs are a blend of the classic, “and very glamorous,” added Packham.

The Peninsula London’s managing director Sonja Vodusek said she believes that wearing the bespoke designs “will enliven the day-to-day experience of our team members, and give them a sense of deep pride and delight.”

A design by Jenny Packham for The Peninsula London

Packham is among a clutch of London creatives and artisans collaborating with the hotel. Others include the perfumer Timothy Han and more than 40 artists from The Royal Drawing School.

The hotel was designed by the British firm Hopkins Architects and centers around an expansive, off-street courtyard, landscaped by Enzo Enea in the style of a classic English garden. There are ivy and wisteria vines, and two 120-year-old Japanese maples, which The Peninsula said are the oldest trees of their kind in Europe.

Peter Borer, chief operating officer of parent company The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd., said the property’s design “is the result of years of creative effort by some of the most groundbreaking architects, designers and creative partners in the industry. It is a showpiece, not only for The Peninsula, but for this storied part of London.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Hot Summer Bags

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad