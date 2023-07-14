Jessica McCormack to Open Second Store, on London’s Sloane Street

DOUBLE DIAMONDS: Jessica McCormack will open her second London store at 140 Sloane Street toward the end of the year, WWD has learned.

The 1,300-square-foot store will move into a space previously occupied by Zadig & Voltaire, with neighbors including Tiffany & Co. and Cartier.

It will be modeled on Jessica McCormack’s Mayfair townhouse flagship at 7 Carlos Place, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary last month.

Set over two floors, the new store will showcase the brand’s signature diamond jewelry as well as the new collections. The design will echo that of the Mayfair townhouse, which is filled with contemporary art, antiques, special objects and, of course, jewelry.

“We took our time looking for the perfect space and we found it in Sloane Street,” said McCormack, whose title is founder and creative director.

“I have always loved the area and can’t wait to welcome our clients there — new and old. It offers us the perfect opportunity to reach more people, and to continue to tell our story,” she added.

The opening will be one of many on the street, which is on its way to becoming a luxury lifestyle hub to rival Bond Street.

Sloane has recently undergone series of transformations in the past few years, the latest of which is a 46-million-pound project to turn it into an oasis of green.

The street, which runs between Sloane Square on the south side and Knightsbridge on the north, is currently undergoing a two-year public realm project managed by the majority long-term landowner, Cadogan.

Cadogan has brought in public and private partners, and is working with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council on the overall execution. It is also teaming with Louis Vuitton on an innovative “pocket forest” that’s being planted on nearby Pont Street.

Over the years, Cadogan has stacked Sloane Street with big names such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton, Valentino and Dior. Those brands are now expanding their spaces — or moving to larger premises — as part of the planned two-year project.

Last month, Dior opened a new, larger store on the street. Located at 196 to 198 Sloane Street, the new unit is twice the size of the former one (which was located across the street at number 31 Sloane), with interiors inspired by the brand’s Avenue Montaigne flagship in Paris.