Jessica Wang is the latest influencer to release a clothing collection via Amazon’s The Drop.

Wang, founder of the blog Not Jess Fashion, has partnered with Amazon on a five-piece collection as part of the e-commerce platform’s The Drop series. Wang’s collection will be available for 30 hours exclusively via Amazon.com starting June 23. All pieces are priced for less than $100.

Wang, a former Morgan Stanley employee-turned-fashion blogger, said her Amazon collection is meant to be “bold, feminine, but also elevate your wardrobe.”

She counts 816,000 Instagram followers, 80 percent of whom are women. The majority of her followers are in their 20s, 30s and 40s, she said.

Asked for her thoughts on the George Floyd protests in New York City, where she resides, Wang declined to offer a comment.

Asked how her business has been impacted by the coronavirus, she replied, “We are trying to adapt. We are lucky in a sense that we can still create content at home. We are still trying to inspire people and spread happiness and joy.”

More from WWD.com:

WeWoreWhat’s Danielle Bernstein Launches Global Creators Community

Are Influencers the Escape Social Media Wants During Coronavirus?

Brands Turn to Microinfluencers, as Supers Struggle With Relatability