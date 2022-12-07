×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Business

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

Polished, Posh and Punk: Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

The brand has installed a workshop pop-up inside London townhouse 5 Carlos Place until Sunday.

Our Legacy matches fashion
Our Legacy Work Shop for Matchesfashion. Courtesy of Matchesfashion

LONDON From Sweden to London.

The cult Swedish brand Our Legacy has collaborated with luxury retailer Matchesfashion on a 12-piece capsule collection titled “Work Shop,” made from deadstock fabrics and highlighting British craftsmanship.

The brand has installed a workshop pop-up inside Matchesfashion’s London town house 5 Carlos Place until Sunday, where customers can get complimentary customization added to their Our Legacy pieces, old and new, by British-Indian designer Namita Khade and multidisciplinary artist Hank Grüner.

“We’ve always had an admiration for the British Isles, especially coming from Sweden and Scandinavia, where we romanticize it a little bit and so many pop cultural things came from here when we were young,” Jockum Hallin, one of the three founders of Our Legacy, told WWD on Wednesday afternoon at the town house.

Related Galleries

our legacy
Our Legacy Work Shop for Matchesfashion. Courtesy of Matchesfashion

The relationship, however, is deeper than that: it’s one of appreciation, especially as a fashion label that features craftsmanship techniques such as weaving, knitting and shoemaking.

Hallin wanted to emulate British style in the collection with the Harrington jacket; raincoat and the double-breasted suit — which he calls “classic diehards that will live forever.”

The brand found British fabrics in their warehouse by accident that it used on the pieces. The company used deadstock yarns for the knitwear and old Our Legacy suiting fabrics for the barracuda jackets.

“That’s what ‘Work Shop’ does, it’s repurposing and taking care of old things and conceptualizing, but with a British vibe,” added Hallin.

Matchesfashion
Our Legacy Work Shop for Matchesfashion. Courtesy of Matchesfashion

Hallin grew up ingrained with British hard-core punk, which he was introduced to by his father, who also listened to The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. 

“I’m really into music and I think British post-punk is really blowing up again with indie guitar-based music,” said Hallin, who listens to High Vis, Chubby and the Gang and The Chisel.

What Hallin finds most fascinating about the British aesthetic is that it can be “so polished and posh, but have a punk attitude at the same time — that’s what we wanted to bring to this collection.

Our Legacy is experimenting with expanding its reach. The brand is deepening its work with Dover Street Market in Tokyo, Japan and is planning to open more locations in South Korea. Meanwhile, for Europe, a bigger space in London is in the cards.

“I haven’t been to London since the pandemic and coming back here, it feels like stuff is really happening and it’s a good energy,” said Hallin, whose brand has a dedicated community in every city around Europe.

He sees the stories as a family home, whether in London or Berlin — for the project with Matchesfashion, he has partnered with store staff who are already models or photographers, with the campaign shoot taking place in both cities.

The brand has enlisted the help of former employers Khade and Grüner for the London pop-up.

Khade has set up an embroidery station inside the town house, where she’s stitching intricate details and symbols onto the garments — and next to her, Grüner has his airbrushing and painting stall, decorating T-shirts and boots. On the opening day the demand was high with waiting times already reaching two hours.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jockum Hallin of Our Legacy on Matchesfashion Capsule Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad