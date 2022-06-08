×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Business in Italy, Preserving Supply Chain, Craftsmanship

Accessories

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci Has a New CEO

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies at 83

The designer claimed to have invented the miniskirt, dressed the likes of Emma Peel in The Avengers and Princess Margaret.

Designer John Bates fits models at
Designer John Bates fits models at a fall 1980 ready-to-wear advance preview. Fairchild Archive/Penske Media

LONDON — English designer John Bates, who helped define the ‘60s in Britain with his Space Age micro-mini dresses and skirts, has died at age 83.

Born and raised in Ponteland, Northumberland, Bates was the son of a miner. From a young age he realized he wasn’t like his father, who was an avid sportsman. Instead, he was bookish, which led him to train as a newspaper reporter, but after failing to find a job in the publishing industry in London, he turned his head to becoming an office assistant and then later enrolled in the National Service in the War Office between 1953 and 1955.

After his time doing service, Bates, with no formal fashion training, was introduced to London couturier Herbert Sidon of Sloane Street by a friend that quickly turned into a job for him. Here he met Gerard Pipart, who would go on to become couture designer at Nina Ricci for more than 30 years.

Related Galleries

At age 21, in 1959, Bates started to make his own designs under the name Jean Varon to appeal to a wider audience, as English names were not considered sophisticated enough in the fashion world.

By 1965, Bates rose to prominence by designing the costumes for Diana Rigg to wear for her iconic role as Emma Peel in “The Avengers,” the British espionage television series for which French fashion designer Pierre Cardin also designed dresses and suits.

This is when Bates befriended the editor of British Vogue’s Young Ideas, Marit Allen, who championed him and would back up the claim that he invented the miniskirt instead of Mary Quant and André Courrèges. 

In the same year, The Fashion Museum in Bath, Somerset awarded him with the prestigious Dress of the Year award, which has been won by the likes of Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren and Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

The following year, in 1966, Bates designed Allen’s wedding ensemble, a white gabardine and silvered PVC minidress with a matching short trenchcoat trimmed with silver PVC lapels.

Bates’ roster of clients included musicians and royalty, from designing Cilla Black’s wedding dress to Bobby Willis in 1969 to being worn by Princess Margaret in Mustique. 

During the ‘70s, Bates changed his direction of structural abstract designs and steered toward feminine maxi dresses with the rest of the world as Woodstock-mania took over. During this period on the London fashion scene, designer Zandra Rhodes was up-and-coming.

She recalled, “John was always generous to myself and Bill Gibb when we were new designers and we all showed our collections together in a Grosvenor House show in the early 1970s. It was a pleasure to know him as a designer and as a friend. He was a big influence on the ‘60s and ‘70s and helped shape these decades with his designs. As Jean Varon, he was very successful in Harrods.”

In 1974, he introduced an upmarket version of his label, featuring appliqué, pure silks and embroidery that Princess Alexandra regularly shopped from.

Looks from John Bates Fall 1980 Ready to Wear Advance Preview.
Looks from John Bates’ fall 1980 ready-to-wear advance preview. Fairchild Archive/Penske Media

By the early 1980s, Bates decided to depart the mainstream fashion world as his label fell into bankruptcy. Another designer, Tom Bowker, took on his post. Bates retired to Wales, where he took up portraiture painting.

The Victoria and Albert Museum and the Museum of Costume in Bath held a major retrospective of Bates’ work in 2006.

Bates is survived by his partner, John Siggins.

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Hot Summer Bags

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

British Fashion Designer John Bates Dies

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad