×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Business

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

Jonathan Anderson on Building Culture Into Brands, Fighting for Creativity

The Loewe creative director wants to demystify luxury and believes that designers should take calculated risks and connect with consumers on a cultural level.

Jonathan Anderson
Jonathan Anderson Kreg Holt/Getty Images for WWD

Keep pushing forward, and do not fear pop culture. Instead, use it as inspiration and a way of connecting with new audiences, said Jonathan Anderson.

“I always look at how people are interacting with the culture around them to understand what I need to show, or question, as a designer. I don’t think we should be scared of culture,” said Anderson, who was in conversation at the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit with Miles Socha, WWD’s editor, international, in a talk called “Artistry in the Time of Technology.” Later that evening, Anderson also was presented with the WWD Honor for Womenswear Designer of the Year.

“I don’t get everything right, but I am not going to be dictated by the culture to not do something, because then you don’t find new ideas,” Anderson added.

Related Galleries

Anderson had a lot of time to think and act during lockdown, and said he’s entrenched “in this idea of looking at how different generations are interacting with the world around them” and what that means for fashion, art and craft.

“Look at younger people today, [it’s clear] they need to be engaged, they need to know why, what and how did you end up there? How did you make it?” Anderson said.

Pondering cultural trends, and channeling current ideas and questions into his collections, has long been the designer’s modus operandi.

When he took up the role as Loewe’s creative director nearly a decade ago, Anderson said it was important for him to build a “cultural brand.”

That is why Loewe sponsors museum shows and hosts book launches and events that have a connection to art, craft and objects made by hand.

To wit, Anderson attended an event to mark the unveiling of Charles Gaines’ new public artwork, “The American Manifest: Moving Chains” in Governors Island last month in New York. The evening was cohosted by The Loewe Foundation and Creative Time, the nonprofit arts organization.

Last December, Loewe cohosted an event to mark the release of the German artist Florian Krewer’s book during Art Basel Miami.

Anderson said those events may not look like they have anything to do with Loewe bags, “but ultimately, it’s about celebrating people doing things with their hands, which I feel that is what Loewe does. I think sometimes when people go into a luxury store, they feel like the bags just appear, but there is an amazing group of people who make them” and it’s imperative to highlight that talent, he said.

In 2016, Anderson started the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize to recognize excellence, artistic merit and innovation in modern craftsmanship. The prize is also a tribute to Loewe’s roots as a 19th-century collective craft workshop.

He has other reasons for focusing on art and craft at Loewe.

Anderson said sometimes the idea of luxury “can be quite frightening” to some “and I feel like craft is a very good way of breaking down the realities of it, and showing the process. I think the more that we understand how things are made the more we can ultimately” see their value and merit, he said.

The designer is also an “obsessive collector” of ceramics, so much so that his parents are afraid to visit his home for fear of breaking something. Anderson said focusing on craft and handmade objects at Loewe is a way of putting a personal stamp on a brand that does not bear his name.

Anderson also uses popular culture to inspire his collections for Loewe and for his own brand, JW Anderson.

He looks at classic Loewe designs through different lenses and, in the case of his signature brand, he tries to embed his consumers’ current interests and passions into the clothing and accessories.

He believes the worst thing a designer can do is to stand still, although it’s challenging to keep pushing forward. He said the line between creativity and commerce is a fine one and he walks it every season.

“With the kind of social media environment that we’re in, I think sometimes people are scared to take risks because they’re worried that they’re going to be shut down. But if we don’t keep trying to reinvent ourselves, we could end up with a product that [has] no newness within it,” he said.

Anderson said his ultimate aim is to deliver the unexpected and keep consumers on their toes.

“I’m always trying to work out what the customer is not going to expect from us. For me, it’s always about trying to outdo yourself as a designer. You’re trying to keep yourself entertained all the time. You’re trying to work out the next chapter so that the brand doesn’t become stale. Some brands are about building continuity but I am not a continuity person, I like it to be different each season.

“I think if you can get the balance right, the customer will follow and they won’t get bored. So, in a weird way, you have to kind of put the gas on and then take it off,” he said of his design process.

He’s also willing to fight for his designs and redesigns. Anderson talked about his reinvention of the Loewe Puzzle Bag, which started life as a menswear accessory. When he arrived, he moved the zipper from the bottom, added a handle and turned it into a bag for men and women.  

The updated Puzzle was unpopular at first and the Loewe merchandisers didn’t like it.

Anderson said that, in the beginning, there was always some problem with it and it risked being removed from the Loewe offer. “And then, suddenly, it just started to work. I think, sometimes, for a bag to work in the marketplace it doesn’t happen overnight. You can usually tell within 24 months” if it’s going to work.

Today, the Puzzle is a bestseller and a brand pillar.

Anderson added that he’s since made shoes with surreal heels featuring broken eggs or melting candles and they’ve worked commercially, too. “I think, when ideas are abstract enough, and they have a practicality to them, the products are like catnip,” he said.

The designer also talked about how he balances digital with physical and his feelings about the metaverse.

Physical stores, he believes, are windows into the designer’s mind and the brand’s culture. Anderson said that stores need to be dynamic, varied and they need to tell stories.  

They show “how you want to see the brand. They show your interests. You hire amazing people to tell the story and I think it brings you closer to the consumer. That’s why each store we do is completely different, depending on the city.

“We’re opening a store in L.A. in a couple of weeks and it will reflect what’s happening in L.A. or reflect the artists who are based there. Or the store’s [design] might have to do with the plants that we put inside, so that when a customer walks in it doesn’t feel like a repetitive thing,” he said.

“When stores are really good, then I think you sell more because then people feel they are in your world. It has to be believable,” Anderson added.

As for the metaverse, Anderson said he’s undecided.

“Some days, I’m kind of like, ‘Great. The metaverse is going to be a wonderful place.’ And then there are moments where I think it’s a crock. For me, I like to be able to touch things, to be able to go for a walk, to see people and to engage with an idea of reality.”

He believes the pandemic gave outsized importance to the digital world because everyone was stuck at home and people had the time and space to explore it. Once everyone was allowed to go out again, it didn’t seem as important.

Anderson believes the metaverse will ultimately be about “escapism,” and there are so many things to do in the physical world right now “that may be easier, and more rewarding. But it’s hard to tell and I could be completely wrong,” he said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Hot Summer Bags

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Jonathan Anderson on Creativity and Embedding Culture Into Brands

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad