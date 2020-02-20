By  on February 20, 2020

MILAN — Nike’s Jordan Brand has tapped two ambassadors to celebrate the recent launch of its women’s apparel line in Italy: The Attico’s founders Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini.

On Wednesday, the brand kicked off Milan Fashion Week by taking over the city’s central Museo del Novecento museum to stage a workshop hosted by the two entrepreneurs, who have been teasing the initiative on their personal Instagram accounts.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers