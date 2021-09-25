×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2022

Business

Style Capital Acquires 40 Percent of E-tailer LuisaViaRoma

Fashion

Moncler’s Remo Ruffini on Building a Community

Juicy Couture Taps Men’s Wear Label Staffonly for First Chinese Collaboration

The capsule is the first collaboration between the iconic brand of the Aughts and a Chinese brand.

By
Lily Templeton, Tianwei Zhang
Plus Icon
Juicy Couture x Staffonly Capsule
The 10-piece capsule is available in China, starting Sept. 24 Courtesy of Juicy Couture

LONDON — Juicy Couture has tapped contemporary men’s wear label Staffonly and its duo of designers Shimo Zhou and Une Yea for its first collaboration with a Chinese brand.

The pair founded the label in London, shortly after graduating from London College of Fashion and Royal College of Art, making a name for themselves with their ironic takes on consumerism and identity geared to a men’s wear audience. They have previously collaborated with Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger for its 70th anniversary.

But don’t expect the usual questioning of masculinity that the London- and Shanghai-based label is known for. This hookup is a retro-Americana collection of tracksuits, bejeweled miniskirts and puffer coats in saccharine tones, which was revealed on Sept. 24 and was immediately available in stores. Prices were at designer level — 3,880 renminbi, or $450, for a tracksuit and 6,880 renminbi, or $1,065, for a pink and chocolate brown puffer coat.

“[Juicy Couture] is a brand that is potentially impactful with people via sensation, [so we started] combining existing experiences and imagination,” said Zhou, whose mental image of 1970s California lifestyle from films, literature and video games became the basis for the retro diner aesthetics of the collaboration, including its communication campaign.

According to Carol Chen, co-chief executive officer of Semir Group, which owns the Juicy Couture license for Greater China, it’s Staffonly “witty and relaxed design aesthetic [and] unique experimental spirit,” applied to “inspirations from daily life” that cinched the deal. Chen added that “[their] generation of Chinese independent designers has a good international vision and at the same time understand the needs of Chinese consumers.”

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Juicy Couture Taps Chinese Label Staffonly

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad