By  on March 12, 2020

LONDON — Jonathan Anderson is taking experiential retail to new heights with a flagship store in Soho here that’s the very opposite of a luxury Mayfair town house. JW Anderson’s neighbors include a gay club, a lap-dancing venue and an arcade, while the shop’s facade is ablaze with neon signage.

How’s that for a London experience?

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers