Fashion stocks have been caught in a whirlwind as President Donald Trump cut incoming travel from Europe.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ European stocks plunged — and futures on Wall Street fell — as the world became a little less global with the U.S. cutting off travel from Europe hunkering down to combat the coronavirus. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ President Donald Trump told the nation in an address late Wednesday: "I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and wellbeing of all Americans. To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground."⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Western governments have become increasingly aggressive in combating the virus, with Italy virtually shutting down as it contends with its outbreak.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: Evan Clark