×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Metaverse Symposium: Luxury Brands Must Prepare for ‘New Era of Retail’ in Metaverse

Business

Karlie Kloss Launches Fashion Klossette Designer Showcase in the Metaverse

Beauty

Metaverse Symposium: The Future of Beauty Is O+O+O

K-Pop and Fashion Front and Center at New Victoria and Albert Museum Exhibition

Fashion looks by Tchai Kim, Miss Sohee, and Minju Kim will be displayed alongside outfits worn by K-pop idols like PSY, Aespa, and ATEEZ.

South Korean rapper Psy performs his
South Korean rapper Psy performs his massive K-pop hit "Gangnam Style" live on NBC's "Today" show. Jason Decrow/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

South Korean pop culture has taken the world by storm in recent years. Members of the girl group Blackpink and boy band BTS have snatched up top luxury endorsement deals, while movies like “Parasite” and TV series like “Kingdom” and “Squid Game” have seized as much attention as blockbuster Hollywood productions.

A new exhibition at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, running from Sept. 24 to June 25, 2023, promises a thorough inspection of aspects of K-mania, including K-pop costumes,  K-drama props and posters alongside photography, sculpture, fashion, video, and pop culture ephemera, from its early origins in the late 1990s to its place on the global stage today.

A picture taking during the filming of Squid Game
A picture taking during the filming of Squid Game Netflix/ Courtesy of V&A

Titled “Hallyu! The Korean Wave,” the show will present around 200 objects across four sections. The term Hallyu, meaning Korean wave in English, was first used in the early ’90s after South Korea entered into diplomatic relations with China in 1992.

Related Galleries

Highlights for movie fans include an immersive re-creation of Parasite’s bathroom set, and a range of costumes and props seen in K-drama film, and music, including from the hit Netflix series “Squid Game.”

Fashion enthusiasts will be able to enjoy around 20 fashion looks by brands like Kye, D-Antidote, Blindness, Ji Won Choi, Darcycom, Tchai Kim, Miss Sohee, and Minju Kim, and a Kim Seo Ryong overcoat as seen on Jin from BTS in its Summer Package 2019.

The Peony dress by Miss Sohee
The Peony dress by Miss Sohee Courtesy of V&A

Outfits worn by different generations of K-pop idols will also be a big draw for visitors, such as the pink suit jacket PSY wore in his viral 2012 hit “Gangnam Style;” Aespa’s original iridescent outfits from the music video “Next Level,” and British punk fashion-inspired ensembles worn by four members of Ateez in the music video “Firework.”

There will also be a three-meter-high sculpture of G-Dragon by Gwon Osang, and new looks created by K-pop style and visual director Geeeun, who has styled the likes of Blackpink and Bigbang, and style director Balko, who has worked with BTS and NCT.

The exhibition, supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea and luxury automobile manufacturer Genesis, will also present artworks from the likes of Nam June Paik, Ham Kyungah, and Gwon Osang, as well as early examples of advertising and branding, including an original poster from the Seoul Olympics, and the first Korean branded cosmetic from the 1910s.

Aespa Next Level Music Video
Aespa Next Level Music Video Courtesy of V&A

Rosalie Kim, curator of the exhibition, said Hallyu is worth celebrating because it has helped South Korea transform its image from “one devastated by the Korean War to that of a leading cultural powerhouse in the era of social media and digital culture.”

Since collecting Korean art and design in 1888, V&A now holds one of the largest collections of contemporary Korean craft and design outside South Korea. It opened London’s first permanent gallery devoted to Korean arts in 1992.

Related:

Britain’s V&A to Stage Major Gabrielle Chanel Show in 2023

London’s V&A Museum Offers Updates on ‘Africa Fashion’ Exhibition

‘Fashioning Masculinities’ Exhibition Opens at Victoria and Albert Museum

See the Power of Squid Game,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

See the Power of Squid Game,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

See the Power of Squid Game,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

See the Power of Squid Game,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

See the Power of Squid Game,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

See the Power of Squid Game,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

See the Power of Squid Game,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

See the Power of Squid Game,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

See the Power of Squid Game,

Hot Summer Bags

See the Power of Squid Game,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

See the Power of Squid Game,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

See the Power of Squid Game,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

See the Power of Squid Game,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

See the Power of Squid Game,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad