Mascotte, Pastelle, Air Yeezy, Yeezy Season. Kanye West has shown since the start of his music career that he is very interested in fashion design.

West forced his way into the industry in 2004 and again in 2011, but it was his proposition in 2015 for Yeezy Season 1 with Adidas that shifted the conversation and left a mark on the industry. And with a growing sneaker empire reported to be worth more than $1 billion, it appears that his long journey is far from over. West opens his 2013 album “Yeezus” with “Yeezy season approaching” — and it may have finally come.