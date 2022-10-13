Claudia Schiffer to Kate Middleton: Power of the Blue Tweed Chanel Jacket

LONDON — Catherine, Princess of Wales wore Chanel.

On Thursday, Kate Middleton joined her husband Prince William to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London.

The royal couple founded the program in 2012 after the London Riots and has since expanded into 17 locations to help young people with education and employment through sports.

The new Princess of Wales wore a vintage cobalt blue tweed Chanel jacket with black trimmings and buttons from 1995, which was modeled by Claudia Schiffer on the runway at the time. The jacket retails for more than 6,000 pounds on Farfetch.

The double-breasted blazer resembles Princess Diana’s blue double-breasted Chanel jacket that she wore on a visit to Peterborough, England, in 1991 and re-wore in 1992 to the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.

The blue hued jacket was also referenced in Pablo Larraín’s critically acclaimed film “Spencer,” which the French luxury house provided the costumes for.

Princess Diana ’s blue double-breasted Chanel jacket that she wore in 1991 and 1992. Getty Images

It is alleged that Diana stopped wearing Chanel after her separation from Prince Charles, now King Charles III, because he used to wear cuff links with two Cs entwined as a subtle tribute to Camilla Parker-Bowles, now Camilla, Queen Consort.

The new Princess of Wales’ Chanel turn is certainly timely: The Victoria & Albert Museum will be staging an exhibition dedicated to the work of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, titled “Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto,” set for September 2023. It will trace the evolution of Chanel’s designs from the opening of her first millinery boutique in Paris in 1910, to the show of her final collection in 1971.

The exhibition will feature more than 180 looks seen together for the first time at the museum’s Sainsbury Gallery.