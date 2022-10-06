×
Kate Middleton and Liz Truss: A Tale of Fashion Faux Pas

The Princess of Wales and British Prime Minister were both out wearing high street brand Karen Millen.

A tale of two dresses: Liz Truss and Kate Middleton wearing Karen Millen
A tale of two dresses: Liz Truss and Kate Middleton wearing Karen Millen Getty Images

LONDON Sartorially speaking, it’s not a good week for Catherine, Princess of Wales.

She stepped out on Wednesday to visit the maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guilford in southern England wearing a pleated mustard yellow dress from high street brand Karen Millen, which is part of the fast-fashion chain group Boohoo.

That same day, British Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party Liz Truss delivered a speech in Birmingham, England, in a red bodycon dress from the same designer. 

Truss’ dress made social media headlines after being compared to one that Emma Thompson’s character Vivienne Rook wears in the dystopian sci-fi drama “Years and Years” written by Russell T Davies. Rook is the leader of a far-right political party and in the scene where she’s wearing the dress, she’s introducing concentration camps to Britain.

Davies commented on the dress on Instagram by saying, “This is getting weird.”

One of Truss’ favorite brands is Karen Millen. Last July she wore a deep blue bodycon dress to the BBC Leadership debate and has previously worn similar outfits in shades such as deep purple or dark green.

The dress is named the Forever Dress. Middleton’s version retails for 175 pounds and is already sold out; meanwhile, the one worn by Truss is available for 180 pounds.

In Britain, the pencil dress is synonymous with workwear and the British reality television series “The Apprentice.”

However, the fashion coincidences between Middleton and Truss don’t stop there.

Winser London: Liz Truss wearing the brand in September and Kate Middleton in Northern Ireland this week.

On Thursday, the princess went to visit the PIPS Suicide Prevention in Belfast, Northern Ireland, wearing a soft blue silk blouse from Winser London, which was founded by Kim Winser, the former chief executive officer of Pringle and Aquascutum.

In September, Truss wore a deep purple dress from Winser London for her acceptance speech after being announced the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Truss has made it no secret that she’s interested in fashion.  

She’s already said to be angling for a Vogue interview. Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, was quoted as saying earlier this summer that Truss asked her for advice about getting into Vogue.

“I remember it quite well, actually,” said Sturgeon, who was speaking at an event in Edinburgh. “I’d just been interviewed by Vogue…and that was the main thing she wanted to talk to me about. She wanted to know how she could get into Vogue.” Sturgeon replied with a terse: “They came and asked me.”

It’s highly unlikely that Truss will get the same Vogue treatment as the princess got in the June 2016 issue of the magazine — as the publication is quite firm in its political stance being very left wing.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

