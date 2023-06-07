Everything Kate Middleton Has Worn in 2023

LONDON — With great power comes great fashion responsibility, a cue that every royal understands whenever they step out in public, whether interested in fashion or not.

Kate Middleton is a master of this and she often doesn’t need to say anything: her clothes do the talking.

Throughout the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales’ staple silhouette of structured shoulders, body-hugging bodices and cinched waists have had some reconstruction, just like her role within the British royal family.

Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September, the duties and responsibilities of the Waleses have increased.

Within the past year, Middleton’s hemlines have become longer and her support for British designers has gotten stronger.

“If you look back at their trajectory as a couple, for a very long time they were seen as very relatable, very down to earth and quite casual. I think what we’ve seen a little bit more of in recent months is them looking much more serious,” Bethan Holt, author of “The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style” and “The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style,” told WWD ahead of King Charles III’s coronation.

Kate Middleton carrying a Chanel bag. Samir Hussein/WireImage

On the world stage, her support means that eyes are always on designers coming out of Britain, from Stella McCartney, Emilia Wickstead to Self-Portrait.

According to reports from WeArisma, an influence analytics company, Kate Middleton’s appearance was one of the most influential moments during the coronation. The Alexander McQueen gown she wore had an engagement value of $349,700 based on an image from Time magazine’s Instagram.

Kate Middleton’s 2023 Key Looks So Far

January

Jan. 12: For a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital and the Open Door charity in Birkenhead, Kate re-wore a Holland Cooper coat, with a Cefinn Studio navy rib-knit dress, Gianvito Rossi pumps, and a Mulberry handbag.

Jan. 30: Kate was unmissable in a vibrant red Alexander McQueen power suit, Gianvito Rossi pumps, and a matching Miu Miu clutch for a BAFTA event.

Jan. 31: To launch her “Shaping Us” campaign, she wore a Victoria Beckham dress topped with an Alexander McQueen coat and accessorized with Gianvito Rossi boots and a Manu Atelier bag.

February

Feb. 9: For her first public appearance after becoming the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate wore a Hobbs London coat, Kiltane Scotland turtleneck sweater, Edeline Lee skirt and Gianvito Rossi boots.

Feb. 19: At the BAFTA Awards, Kate re-wore a white Alexander McQueen dress, the left shoulder of which had been altered, black gloves, gold Aquazzura pumps, and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Feb. 28: Kate wore a cream coat and Zara skirt paired with Gianvito Rossi boots and Mulberry handbag.

March

March 1: The princess wore a slim fit Alexander McQueen coat for St. David’s Day, accessorizing with a black hat by milliner Juliette Botterill, Mulberry bag and Gianvito Rossi boots.

March 16: For Commonwealth Day, Kate wore a navy Erdem skirt suit with a white floral motif, paired with navy Gianvito Rossi pumps and a clutch by Emmy London.

March 17: The princess made a surprising choice to wear a teal Catherine Walker coat dress for St. Patrick’s Day. Her ensemble was chosen to watch the St. Patrick’s blue of the plumes worn by the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.

April

April 9: First seen at the 2022 Commonwealth Service, for Easter Sunday Kate re-wore a blue Catherine Walker coat dress with a color coordinated Lock and Co. hat and Emmy London clutch with nude Gianvito Rossi pumps.

April 20: The Princess of Wales wore a Karen Millen dress and matching Gianvito Rossi pumps for a visit to Birmingham.

April 27: During a visit to Wales, Kate wore a Holland Cooper sweater and G-Star Raw trousers. She sported two different jackets, one a black and red Kongur jacket and the other a vibrant red coat from Keela.

May

May. 4: The princess showed her patriotism in a red coat with blue lining by Eponine London, a white Suzannah Flippy dress, Mulberry bag and Jimmy Choo heels.

May. 6: For the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the newly crowned Princess of Wales arrived in an Alexander McQueen dress with a formal mantel overtop. Rather than a tiara, she wore a headpiece by milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen paired with South Sea Pearl and Diamond earrings that belonged to Princess Diana.

May. 9: At the Buckingham Palace garden party, the princess wore an Elie Saab pussy bow top and skirt set, first seen on her at Royal Ascot in 2019. The set was paired with a Philip Treacy hat, Elie Saab clutch and Gianvito Rossi heels.