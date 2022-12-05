Kate Middleton, the Princess of Green Luxury in Boston

LONDON — The Prince and Princess of Wales came, saw and spread their message of sustainability, throughout Boston.

The British royal couple’s three-day trip to the city started on Wednesday, an on Friday Prince William presented the Earthshot Prize for sustainability at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

The lead-up to the Earthshot Prize was a test of Kate Middleton and William’s patience and future regality.

The prince’s godmother and Queen Elizabeth II’s longest-serving lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, resigned on Wednesday after a racist confrontation with Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, a domestic abuse organization that caters to women and girls of African and Caribbean heritage.

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex released a trailer for their six-episode documentary series “Harry & Meghan” that will be coming to Netflix in December.

However, the Waleses stuck to royal protocol — never complaining, never explaining.

Kate Middleton arriving in Boston wearing Alexander McQueen. Getty Images

Kate arrived at Boston’s Logan Airport on a commercial flight wearing a tailored Alexander McQueen suit in a deep navy in an identical style to one she wore in September when meeting sailors from HMS Glasgow.

The princess nodded to her later mother-in-law Princess Diana with her sapphire and diamond earrings that she wore in 1985 to dance with John Travolta at the White House. The earrings resemble Kate’s engagement ring and were debuted in June at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Kate Middleton wearing Burberry in Boston. News Licensing / MEGA

On Wednesday afternoon, Kate went for English labels. She changed into a custom Burberry dress in green tartan that paid respect to St. Andrew’s Day. She carried a new Mulberry handbag, the Amberley satchel, and wore chunky gold earrings by Shyla London.

Kate and William attended a Boston Celtics versus Miami Heat game that same evening, where the princess re-wore vintage cobalt blue tweed Chanel jacket with black trimmings and buttons from 1995, which was modeled by Claudia Schiffer on the runway at the time. The jacket retails for more than 6,000 pounds on Farfetch. She accessorized with another new pair of earrings by Shyla London and a chunky Laura Lombardi chain necklace.

Kate Middleton wearing Chanel in Boston. Getty Images

The double-breasted blazer resembles Princess Diana’s blue double-breasted Chanel jacket that she wore on a visit to Peterborough, England, in 1991 and re-wore in 1992 to the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.

The blue-hued jacket was also referenced in Pablo Larraín’s critically acclaimed film “Spencer,” which the French luxury house provided the costumes for.

On Thursday, the princess opted for a plum Roland Mouret two-piece suit, and Prince William coordinated his jumper for a visit to both Greentown Labs, a sustainability company, and Roca, a nonprofit for at-risk youth.

Kate Middleton wearing a Roland Mouret suit and carrying a Chanel handbag in Boston. Getty Images

Kate carried her Chanel Nouvelle Flap Bag, which she first wore in Paris in 2017.

The couple met with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, the first woman and the first person of color to be elected to that city’s post, to hear about how the city is combating rising sea levels.

Kate Middleton wearing Alexander McQueen and Gabriela Hearst in Boston. Getty Images

Kate wore a double-breasted Alexander McQueen coat that retails for around 4,000 pounds with a two piece knit turtleneck and skirt from eco designer Gabriela Hearst.

On the last day of Kate and William’s trip, the princess visited Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child wearing a custom Emilia Wickstead dress with a Mulberry Harlow Satchel bag and earrings from London designer Lenique Louis, who is a Prince’s Trust ambassador.

Kate Middleton wearing Emilia Wickstead in Boston. Getty Images

Kate and William’s “wow” moment came at the end of their trip at the Earthshot Prize ceremony, where the princess wore an off-the-shoulder acid green dress by Solace London from the rental platform Hurr. The rental price for the dress starts at 74 pounds a day, and it retails for 350 pounds.

Kate Middleton wearing Solace London in Boston. WireImage

This is the first time that the princess has worn a rented item. She wore Queen Mary’s Emerald Choker with her long bodycon dress. The choker was passed to Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, who then handed it to Princess Diana as a lifetime loan.

Diana famously wore the choker as a headband in 1985 on a trip to Melbourne, Australia, with a David and Elizabeth Emanuel gown.

Kate wore a pair of emerald and diamond halo earrings mounted in platinum from Asprey London that retail for 10,500 pounds.

Prince William wore a velvet navy blazer with a bow tie and an Omega watch with a green watchface.

The couple’s choices may have been too on the nose with all obvious signs pointing to the color green, sustainability and the Earthshot Prize, but that’s precisely the message Kate and William are riding these days — consistency, in marriage and work.