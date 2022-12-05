×
Monday's Digital Daily: December 5, 2022

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Green Luxury in Boston

The Princess of Wales wore Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Gabriela Hearst, Burberry and more on her three-day trip to the States.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 2: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 2: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Dec. 2 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) WireImage

LONDON — The Prince and Princess of Wales came, saw and spread their message of sustainability, throughout Boston.

The British royal couple’s three-day trip to the city started on Wednesday, an on Friday Prince William presented the Earthshot Prize for sustainability at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

The lead-up to the Earthshot Prize was a test of Kate Middleton and William’s patience and future regality. 

The prince’s godmother and Queen Elizabeth II’s longest-serving lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, resigned on Wednesday after a racist confrontation with Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, a domestic abuse organization that caters to women and girls of African and Caribbean heritage.

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex released a trailer for their six-episode documentary series “Harry & Meghan” that will be coming to Netflix in December.

However, the Waleses stuck to royal protocol — never complaining, never explaining.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton arriving in Boston wearing Alexander McQueen. Getty Images

Kate arrived at Boston’s Logan Airport on a commercial flight wearing a tailored Alexander McQueen suit in a deep navy in an identical style to one she wore in September when meeting sailors from HMS Glasgow. 

The princess nodded to her later mother-in-law Princess Diana with her sapphire and diamond earrings that she wore in 1985 to dance with John Travolta at the White House. The earrings resemble Kate’s engagement ring and were debuted in June at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit to Boston USA . Prince William and Princess Kate meet The Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu at City Hall Boston. Material must be credited "News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. 30 Nov 2022 Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales visit to Boston USA . Prince William and Princess Kate meet The Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu at City Hall Boston. Material must be credited "News Licensing" unless otherwise agreed. 100% surcharge if not credited. Online rights need to be cleared separately. Strictly one time use only subject to agreement with News Licensing. Photo credit: News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA922375_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kate Middleton wearing Burberry in Boston. News Licensing / MEGA

On Wednesday afternoon, Kate went for English labels. She changed into a custom Burberry dress in green tartan that paid respect to St. Andrew’s Day. She carried a new Mulberry handbag, the Amberley satchel, and wore chunky gold earrings by Shyla London.

Kate and William attended a Boston Celtics versus Miami Heat game that same evening, where the princess re-wore vintage cobalt blue tweed Chanel jacket with black trimmings and buttons from 1995, which was modeled by Claudia Schiffer on the runway at the time. The jacket retails for more than 6,000 pounds on Farfetch. She accessorized with another new pair of earrings by Shyla London and a chunky Laura Lombardi chain necklace.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton wearing Chanel in Boston. Getty Images

The double-breasted blazer resembles Princess Diana’s blue double-breasted Chanel jacket that she wore on a visit to Peterborough, England, in 1991 and re-wore in 1992 to the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.

The blue-hued jacket was also referenced in Pablo Larraín’s critically acclaimed film “Spencer,” which the French luxury house provided the costumes for.

On Thursday, the princess opted for a plum Roland Mouret two-piece suit, and Prince William coordinated his jumper for a visit to both Greentown Labs, a sustainability company, and Roca, a nonprofit for at-risk youth.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit of Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, to learn more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton wearing a Roland Mouret suit and carrying a Chanel handbag in Boston. Getty Images

Kate carried her Chanel Nouvelle Flap Bag, which she first wore in Paris in 2017.

The couple met with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, the first woman and the first person of color to be elected to that city’s post, to hear about how the city is combating rising sea levels.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton wearing Alexander McQueen and Gabriela Hearst in Boston. Getty Images

Kate wore a double-breasted Alexander McQueen coat that retails for around 4,000 pounds with a two piece knit turtleneck and skirt from eco designer Gabriela Hearst.

On the last day of Kate and William’s trip, the princess visited Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child wearing a custom Emilia Wickstead dress with a Mulberry Harlow Satchel bag and earrings from London designer Lenique Louis, who is a Prince’s Trust ambassador.

CAMBRIDGE, MA – DECEMBER 2: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Harvard University on December 2, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Paul Edwards-Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton wearing Emilia Wickstead in Boston. Getty Images

Kate and William’s “wow” moment came at the end of their trip at the Earthshot Prize ceremony, where the princess wore an off-the-shoulder acid green dress by Solace London from the rental platform Hurr. The rental price for the dress starts at 74 pounds a day, and it retails for 350 pounds.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton wearing Solace London in Boston. WireImage

This is the first time that the princess has worn a rented item. She wore Queen Mary’s Emerald Choker with her long bodycon dress. The choker was passed to Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, who then handed it to Princess Diana as a lifetime loan.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 01: Prince Charles Dancing With His Wife, Princess Diana, In Melbourne, During Their Official Tour Of Australia. The Princess Is Wearing A Diamond And Emerald Choker (a Wedding Gift From The Queen) As A Headband With A One-shouldered Turquoise Satin Organza Dress Designed By David And Elizabeth Emanuel. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Diana famously wore the choker as a headband in 1985. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Diana famously wore the choker as a headband in 1985 on a trip to Melbourne, Australia, with a David and Elizabeth Emanuel gown.

Kate wore a pair of emerald and diamond halo earrings mounted in platinum from Asprey London that retail for 10,500 pounds.

Prince William wore a velvet navy blazer with a bow tie and an Omega watch with a green watchface.

The couple’s choices may have been too on the nose with all obvious signs pointing to the color green, sustainability and the Earthshot Prize, but that’s precisely the message Kate and William are riding these days — consistency, in marriage and work.

