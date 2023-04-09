The Family in Blue

LONDON — Blue blood.

The British royal family gathered at Windsor Castle for its first Easter Sunday appearance since Queen Elizabeth II’s death and a month before the coronation of King Charles III.

The Firm was united together in a royal blue hue, with the king, Queen Consort Camilla and the Waleses wearing the shade to signal their seniority.

Kate Middleton wore a bespoke Catherine Walker coat that features a velvet collar with angular shoulders and sits at mid-shin with a blue hat. She debuted the coat at last year’s Commonwealth Day Service.

Prince William and Prince George both wore navy suits with the young prince wearing a blue necktie; Princess Charlotte was in a navy coat with blue tights and a ribbon in her hair, and Prince Louis wore a navy blazer and necktie with a blue shirt and shorts.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle. Getty Images

The king and queen wore similar shades of royal blue as they led the family into St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Sartorially, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been “stepping up a level. If you look back at their trajectory as a couple, for a very long time they were seen as very relatable, very down-to-earth and quite casual. I think what we’ve seen a little bit more of in recent months is them looking much more serious,” like they mean business, said Bethan Holt, author of “The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style” and “The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style.”

Since the queen’s passing in September, the duties and responsibilities of the Princess of Wales have increased along with the ones of Prince William, the heir to the throne.

Kate Middleton and Prince William , Duke of Cambridge, attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Millennial Prince and Princess of Wales have made clear from the start that they want to be modern royals, in touch with their subjects and with the issues of the day. They want to be seen as compassionate change-makers, advocates for British charities and people, and strong parents to their three children.