Katie Grand to Pick Up Isabella Blow Honor at Fashion Awards in London

Previous winners of the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator include IB Kamara, Pat McGrath and Nick Knight.

Katie Grand by Boo George.
Katie Grand by Boo George. Photo Courtesy of Love

LONDON – Katie Grand will take home the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards in London, which take place Dec. 5 at Royal Albert Hall.

The British Fashion Council, which hands out the awards, said Grand is being honored “for her incredible contribution to culture, art, and fashion, which has made her one of the most exciting creative visionaries of our time.” 

A stylist and creative consultant, Grand has worked on shows and campaigns for brands including Prada, Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs, Bottega Veneta, Matty Bovan and Tomo Koizumi.

In the early part of her career she was fashion director of Dazed and The Face and the launch editor of Another. She has also launched three other fashion magazines – Perfect, Love and Pop. Since 2020 she has worked with Sarabande, the emerging artists foundation established by Lee Alexander McQueen.

Grand has also been credited with the discovery and rise of industry figures including Cara Delevingne, Mert & Marcus, Kendall Jenner, and Alasdair McLellan.

“Always ahead of the curve, Katie’s work as a stylist and creative consultant has influenced trends and supported the discovery of fresh, new talent,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC.

Grand said the legacy that “Issy Blow left behind, and everything she brought to fashion, has always been a massive inspiration to me.”

Previous winners of the award include IB Kamara, Sam McKnight, Mert & Marcus and Pat McGrath.

The Fashion Awards raise funds for the BFC Foundation, a charity that supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on talent, education, grant-giving and business mentoring, and aim to improve equality and opportunity in the industry.

The BFC said that in the financial year 2021/2022, it remitted more than 1.3 million pounds in funds to designers and students.

