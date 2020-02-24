PARIS — This time last year, Kenneth Ize was preparing to showcase his work in Paris as one of the semifinalists of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers. Twelve months on, he’s gearing up for his first runway show in the French capital, to be held on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week.

“I wasn’t expecting this to come that soon, so it’s just an amazing journey,” marveled the Nigerian designer, who made it to the finals of the LVMH Prize. Though he didn’t leave with an award, the connections he made in Paris have opened many doors, with Ize’s retail network doubling to 18 stores for the spring 2020 season.