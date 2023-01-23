×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Couture Auctions Promise Bounty for Bargain Hunters

Fashion

Paris Scene: Where to Shop, Eat and Pamper

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal and Red Carpet Looks

"Crown to Couture," which opens April 5, will draw parallels between the opulence of 18th-century royal court dress and red carpet fashion today.

The Rockingham mantua will go on display as part of the upcoming show "Crown to Couture."
The Rockingham mantua will go on display as part of the upcoming show "Crown to Couture." © Historic Royal Palaces,Ian Serfontein

LONDON Kensington Palace will stage its largest exhibition yet in April with a show called “Crown to Couture” that draws parallels between the red carpet fashion of today and the lavish royal court dress of 18th-century England.

The show will open on April 5 with more than 200 objects on display in the State Apartments. The show will focus on how the rich and privileged in both centuries prepared for big events; the sartorial choices they made, and how they dressed to draw attention to themselves.

Historic Royal Palaces, the charity that oversees the parts of Kensington Palace open to the public, has tapped the Emmy award-winning production designer Joseph Bennett, who is also known for working on Alexander McQueen’s catwalk shows, to create the spectacle.

Related Galleries

Among the items on display will be the Thom Browne outfit and long gold cape that Lizzo wore to the 2022 “Gilded Glamour” Met Gala, and the luminous green gown by Christopher John Rogers that Lady Gaga donned for the 2020 MTV Awards.

Moschino has loaned several pieces to the exhibition, including the Chandelier dress worn by Katy Perry to the 2019 Met Gala; Iris Law’s couture feather dress, and Jeremy Scott’s gold bejeweled suit.

Lizzo
Lizzo at the Met Gala in Thom Browne. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Claudia Acott Williams, curator at Historic Royal Palaces, said by bringing familiar red carpet looks into the palace “and placing them in conversation with spectacular 18th-century court dress, we hope to provide a new perspective on these historic spaces, and the seemingly distant customs of the Georgian Court.”

Acott Williams said she wants visitors “to experience the palace as it was meant to be experienced: filled to the brim with the most fashionable and influential names of the day.”

Polly Putnam, curator at Historic Royal Palaces, said: “Kensington Palace was home to the original red carpet of the Georgian court,” adding that the show will highlight the similarities in the fashion rules set out by high society designers.

The Georgian fashions have been drawn from the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection at Hampton Court Palace. Looks on display will include the Rockingham Mantua, which is brocaded in silver thread and has silver lace trim.

Curators said the large gown, which was worn worn over wide hoops, is “synonymous with the era” and will be displayed alongside fans, dress swords, hats, jewelry, shoes, stockings, stays and even a wig curler.

— With contributions from Hikmat Mohammed.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Hot Summer Bags

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kensington Palace to Stage Blockbuster Show of Royal, Red Carpet Looks

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad