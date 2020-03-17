And now, Kering. The luxury group confirmed on Tuesday that all of its currently opened stores in the United States and Canada will close by end of day of today in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Some stores under the group’s umbrella have already closed. All will remain shuttered for two weeks. Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Brioni and Pomellato are among the brands impacted by the decision.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is unequivocally our number-one priority,” Kering said in a statement. “Given the fluidity of the situation, our goal as an organization has been to actively address our employees first with any decisions being made before the general public.”