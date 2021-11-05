×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: November 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD Honors the Innovators and Businesses Reshaping Fashion and Beauty

Men's

Ann Demeulemeester Is the Special Guest of Upcoming Pitti Uomo

Business

The Metaverse, Commerce Anarchy and Tech’s Long Road

WWD CEO Summit: Kim Jones and Travis Scott Talk Trust, Breaking Rules and Paying It Forward

At the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit, the Men’s Wear Designers of the Year discussed their groundbreaking collaboration on the Dior spring men's collection.

Backstage at Dior Men Men’s Spring
Travis Scott, Kim Jones and models backstage at the Dior men’s spring 2022 show in Paris. Stéphane Feugère/WWD

Ever since his game-changing collaboration with Supreme as head men’s wear designer at Louis Vuitton, Kim Jones has been deft at setting creative partnerships that generate media buzz and fuel his creative inspiration season after season.

Since taking over as men’s artistic director at Dior in 2018, he’s worked with artists including Kaws, Daniel Arsham and Kenny Scharf on collections that have turbocharged the business. But his latest collaboration was yet another era-defining moment, as Travis Scott became the first musician to create a full collection with Dior. 

The collaboration between Jones and Scott — and the influence it generated — earned the two men the WWD Honor for Men’s Wear Designers of the Year. In an online interview with Alex Badia, style director of WWD, at the summit, they revealed the challenges of working together in the midst of a global pandemic, and how mutual trust was key to the process.

Related Galleries

“Man, it was actually crazy. I was in Cabo, I was working on my album,” said Scott, referring to “Utopia,” the eagerly awaited follow-up to his hit album “Astroworld.” When he got the call from Jones, he thought it was just a friendly check-in. 

“And then when he was explaining to me a little bit more, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, OK, we’re gonna make, like, you know, a couple of things.’ And then we linked up, I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is crazy.’ You know, all these different ideas start fleshing out, so it was amazing to see where it started and how it grew to be where it went,” he added. 

For Jones, collaborations were a way to stay in touch with friends during months of pandemic-imposed solitude at home in London. 

“We did this collection in a very challenging time of lockdown, and I think we did such a good job on it,” said the designer, noting that distance is not a bad thing, provided the creative channels stay open. “It’s giving people freedom to do what they want, and that is really what it’s about. And that’s why you work with people — you can only do a collaboration with someone you trust.”

A case in point: the soundtrack to the show, which included a new track called “Lost Forever,” cowritten by Scott with James Blake and Westside Gunn. “Travis went off and did the music at the very last minute, and that, for me, is quite a weird thing, but the music was perfect,” said Jones, who is known for his meticulous advance planning. 

“It was a good challenge of being able to try to create at a higher level, and not all the time be next to each other,” Scott concurred, noting that he was in the U.S., Jones and his team in London, and the prototypes in Paris.

“We’re making it work and everyone’s shifting around. It just made me appreciate the idea of being able to bounce ideas back and forth with someone that you can trust to understand what you’re trying to do. I think that was, like, literally one of the main key components that, you know, we kind of like understood each other, so it was a very good back and forth,” he said.

The two first connected at that Supreme show at Vuitton in 2017. “We just hung out from there,” Scott said. “It’s like a friendship — whether it’s music, clothes or just life in itself. And then from there, we just put some ideas together and kept it going.”

The Dior collection is the latest in Scott’s winning streak of partnerships with companies as diverse as Nike, Dover Street Market, Playstation, Epic Games and Byredo, prompting Forbes magazine to dub him “corporate America’s brand whisperer.” His collaboration with McDonald’s last year resulted in meat shortages and helped to drive up the fast-food giant’s shares.

A Grammy-nominated artist, songwriter, producer, businessman and designer, the rapper has also been lauded for his innovative music marketing strategies, such as bundling concert tickets, merchandise and a new album, and staging a virtual concert within Epic’s wildly successful Fortnite game.

“He looks at a genre in a different way, the way that it’s not just music: it’s fashion, it’s flipping around things, and so for me, he’s always inspiring,” Jones said. “I like sharing the spotlight with someone, especially like Travis who totally deserves it. It’s nice to see Travis excel at everything he does. I think it’s amazing.” 

Last year, Scott became the unofficial ambassador of the Air Dior capsule line and its hugely popular Air Jordan 1 OG Dior sneakers. He has something of a Midas touch when it comes to footwear: In 2020, sneakers Scott codesigned sold on average for 370 percent more than their launch price on online resale platform StockX.

Dior hopes to have another hit on its hands with the skate-inspired B713 sneakers it showed with the spring men’s collection, which was named after Scott’s creative collective Cactus Jack. But what both men agreed on very quickly was not a streetwear vibe, but the tailored look that is at the core of the line: a narrow Oblique jacket paired with flared pants.

“I was just looking with someone in my studio at the way Travis dresses, because we’d made some things for him, for the Met [Gala in 2019]. And I just thought it would be nice to see it as a whole collection. That’s really how we got the conversation started,” explained Jones, adding there were a few surprises along the way.

“I think one of the favorite things was the Saddle bag that he created, with the stirrup handle that I would never have thought up,” he said.

Scott also took liberties with the Dior Oblique logo, twisting it to spell out the word “Jack.” It turns out Bernard Arnault, head of Dior’s parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, personally OK’d the irreverent take on one of his most valuable pieces of intellectual property. “I was surprised that got through the net, but everyone loved it,” Jones remarked. 

Meanwhile, watching the way a high-end fashion house operates has fed into Scott’s music-making routine.

“It’s interesting to see the workflow and the process of it. Every piece is very important and the level of detail is very serious, you know what I’m saying? And the same way for music, which is cool. Being able to see both avenues is kind of interesting, and definitely inspired me even just for my album now, to try new things, a different style of workflow, a different style of creating music — just being in a whole other mind-set,” he noted.

The line also contained a charitable component. As part of the collaboration, Dior will auction off four white shirts hand-painted by artist George Condo to benefit the fashion program created in partnership between Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation and The New School’s Parsons School of Design.

“We’ve all been blessed enough to get where we’re at,” Scott said. “Anything we’re trying to do, I think it’s not about money and s–t. I think it’s just more also about the inspiration and trying to get somebody inspired to wake up, to be able to put out the same good product.”

Jones also has an eye on posterity. The show’s set, a psychedelic extravaganza featuring oversize blooms inspired by founder Christian Dior’s garden, and cacti symbolizing Scott’s home state of Texas, was informed by a show that former Dior artistic director John Galliano put on in 2005 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Dior’s birth.

“I like the idea for people to look at it in 50 years when it’s in an exhibition about Dior, or about fashion, or about music. That’s the thing that interests me,” Jones said.   

Both men agreed that the show represented a creative high they would need a little time to digest. Scott had the realization when he took his bow with Jones at the end of the show, with the elation of an athlete who’s just broken a world record.

“You go from moments of being outside, like trying to get a peek inside to see what’s going down in the shows, and now you’re inside, and then being able to be part of it,” he recalled. “Man, it was just so surreal. It all hit me right there. It was dope that, man, we actually got to this point.” 

Now he’s focusing on his “Astroworld” festival, due to take place in Houston on Friday and Saturday. “That’s my number-one ambition right now, you know? I’m so happy [about] what we did, and now I’m so happy to just get to the next level, and music and shows and performances,” he said.

Likewise, Jones plans to take a little break before lining up another major collaboration. “I think it was pretty epic, so I don’t want to emulate it. I’ve got other things to do,” he said, hinting at yet another twist with his next collection. 

SEE ALSO:

WWD Honors: Kim Jones and Travis Scott, Men’s Wear Designers of the Year

Travis Scott: ‘The Kids Rule the World’

Dior Expands Jordan Collaboration to Apparel and Accessories

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kim Jones and Travis Scott on

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad