The Breakout Style Stars of King Charles III’s Coronation

LONDON — Gowns, diamonds and plenty of sparkles.

The coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday brought together international royals, heads of state, some specially selected celebrities, members of the royal family and their associates.

The coronation service was packed with pomp and pageantry — not any different to the scenes outside fashion week venues with street-style goers and photographers. Here, WWD looks at some of the style stars on the day:

Lola Parker Bowles

Lola Parker Bowles, the eldest grandchild of Queen Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles, wore an emerald dress with a black embroidered jacket from Celia Kritharioti and a simple black hat and veil.

Lady Sarah Chatto

Lady Sarah Chatto at the coronation of King Charles III wearing Jasper Conran. UK Press via Getty Images

Lady Sarah Chatto, the only daughter of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, First Earl of Snowdon, wore a buttery yellow Jasper Conran dress with a pleated bottom and belted waist. She wore a hat in the same shade from Stephen Jones and accessories from Manolo Blahnik.

“I got up early yesterday and battled through glamorous convoys of police outriders accompanying important people to the abbey to get her into her outfit,” said Conran in an Instagram post.

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones at the coronation of King Charles III. WireImage

The granddaughter of Princess Margaret and niece of Lady Sarah Chatto wore a crepe pink creation by Parisian designer Beatrice Ferrant featuring taffeta and silk tulle, as well as a cropped jacket. A jewelry designer and the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Snowdon, she wore a headband in the same hue as her dress made of silk tulle and feathers by Stephen Jones.

Lady Gabriella Kingston

Lady Gabriella Kingston wearing Catherine Walker at the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

Lady Gabriella Kingston, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, wore a bright belted pink coat dress from Catherine Walker with a matching hat that featured pink roses. She finished the look with a lighter shade of pink for her clutch bag and shoes.

Julie Bishop

Julie Bishop wearing Zimmermann to the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

Former Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop wore a cream two-piece Zimmermann outfit that features hand applied 3D flowers throughout. She donned a matching fascinator in the same color and added a small Lady Dior handbag, as well as slingback Dior heels.

Pippa Middleton at the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of the Princess of Wales, picked an elegant pastel yellow coatdress from Claire Mischevani, a Shrewsbury-based British brand. She paired it with a matching hat from Jane Taylor London; nude pumps from Emmy London and jewelry from Asprey London.

Akshata Murty

Akshata Murty at the coronation of King Charles III. AFP via Getty Images

Akshata Murty, wife of Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, wore a flower-embossed, baby blue dress from Claire Mischevani. She completed the look with a black hat, clutch and heels. Her dress retails for 945 pounds online.

Emma Thompson

Dame Emma Thompson at the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

The British actress Emma Thompson wore a bold red coat with floral motifs from Emilia Wickstead. She amped up the ensemble with sparkly block heels from Roger Vivier and a pastel purple handbag encrusted with crystals.

Samantha Cameron

Samantha Cameron at the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

Fashion entrepreneur Samantha Cameron, wife of former prime minister David Cameron, wore a flowy red floral dress from her own label Cefinn, and a red hat by Jess Collett Milliner.

Pretty Yende

Pretty Yende at the coronation of King Charles III. Courtesy of Graff

South African soprano Pretty Yende wore a yellow Stéphane Rolland gown and a Graff yellow and white diamond necklace with more than 138 carats of diamonds. She also wore Graff yellow and white diamond earrings at Saturday morning’s event.

Yende was the first African person to perform solo at a coronation, singing the piece “Sacred Fire,” which was written by the British composer Sarah Class for the occasion.

Carrie Johnson

Carrie Johnson at the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

Carrie Johnson, wife of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, went for blue. She wore a dotted dress from Claudie Pierlot and a navy coat on top.

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor at the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wore a long sleeved white and violet dress from Suzannah London. The silk dress featured a large floral print inspired by French photographer and artist Rachel Levy’s botanical photographs. Her dress was also a subtle nod to her mother’s soft British style.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall at the coronation of King Charles III. WireImage

Zara Tindall, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, wore a custom blue Laura Green coatdress belted at the waist accessorized with 18-karat white gold drop earrings from Calleija; a light blue Strathberry clutch bag; pale blue Emmy London pumps; blue fascinator with chiffon detailing matching her dress from Juliette Botterill, and her mother Princess Anne’s Festoon brooch, a wedding gift from the now king to his sister in 1973.

Carole Middleton at the coronation of King Charles III. WireImage

Carole Middleton, the mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a cobalt blue coatdress from Catherine Walker named the Katrine, as a nod to her daughter. She wore sapphire earrings from Garrard and a cushion cut sapphire and diamond 1735 double cluster pendant from the brand.

Middleton completed the look with a blue headband that incorporated a floral piece on the side.

Sophie Wessex

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wore a long white gown from Suzannah London embroidered with British meadow flowers inspired by ceramicist Rachel Dein and incorporated embroidery by Jenny King using traditional Irish stitch techniques.

She wore a bespoke headpiece from Jane Taylor London featuring handmade satin leaves and cast silver snowdrops and Swarovski crystal. She also wore Emmy London heels.

Wessex’s royal cloak was requested by King Charles III, who asked other working members of the royal family to wear ceremonial attire.