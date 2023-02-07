×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

King Charles III Hands Stella McCartney Honor for Services to Fashion, Sustainability

The designer traveled to Windsor Castle on Tuesday to collect her CBE, or Commander of the Order of the British Empire, from King Charles.

Stella McCartney collects her CBE honor from King Charles III on Feb. 7, 2023.
Stella McCartney collected her CBE honor from King Charles III on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Getty Images

LONDON Stella McCartney traveled to Windsor Castle on Tuesday to see fellow environmental activist and friend King Charles III and to pick up her latest honor, a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, for services to fashion and sustainability.

McCartney was among more than 1,000 members of the British public to receive an official accolade from Queen Elizabeth II in what was to become the monarch’s final annual Birthday Honors list, released ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer.

For the investiture ceremony, McCartney donned a custom, tailored navy dress handmade in her London atelier from Nativa traceable and regenerative wool. Nativa’s wool complies with the highest levels of animal welfare, environmental protection and care for farmers and local communities, according to McCartney’s company.

Related Galleries

The designer finished off the look with navy satin pumps from her brand’s archive and a clutch from the Stella McCartney Collection. Both were made from vegan materials, down to the glue, the company said.

British milliner Emily-London created McCartney’s custom lace black dotted veil.

McCartney said she was “humbled” to be recognized for her mission to bring sustainability to fashion. “This is such a proud and emotional day for me — not only to receive this incredible accolade from King Charles III, but also to have been included in Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s final Birthday Honors.”

The CBE was honor number two for McCartney. She received her OBE, or Order of the British Empire award, from the queen at Buckingham Palace in 2013.

Stella McCartney and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales in Cornwall during the G7 Summit
Stella McCartney and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales in Cornwall during the G7 Summit. Courtesy of Stella McCartney

The designer has worked frequently with Prince Charles on environmental projects and in 2021 represented the fashion industry at the G7 summit in Cornwall, England.

Ahead of the summit, the king (then Prince Charles) gathered some of the most powerful chief executive officers and company heads, including McCartney, to meet with world leaders and demand “coordinated action to tackle climate change.”

King Charles’ group is known as Coalition of the Willing and the leaders involved manage a total of $60 trillion.

“My goal is to drive change, encourage investments and create lasting difference through incentives supporting the next generation,” McCartney said at the time.

“I hope the G7 Summit will translate our message into policies bringing us closer to creating a cruelty-free society that is kinder to all creatures, Mother Earth and each other,” she added.

Stella McCartney, designer, from London, is made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III at Windsor Castle. The honour recognises services to fashion and sustainability. Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday February 7, 2023.
King Charles III gives Stella McCartney her CBE honor at Windsor Castle. PA

The Cornwall G7 was the first time that CEOs were able to have official face-to-face meetings with world leaders to discuss sustainability.

Encouraging collaboration between governments and business has long been a priority for King Charles, who spent two years creating the Coalition of the Willing and working with members to develop a series of initiatives to tackle climate change.

The group presented three key initiatives to global leaders, including plans to drive private financing to sustainability projects; recommendations for potential government policy, and suggestions for coalitions to drive change for some of the world’s most polluting industries, fashion and textiles included.

Later in 2021, at COP26, the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, McCartney met Prince Charles again. She gave him a guided tour of her sustainable fashion installation at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum during the international summit.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Hot Summer Bags

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Stella McCartney Collects Top Honor for Fashion, Sustainability Work

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad