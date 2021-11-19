×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Betting on Belmont Park

Business

Farfetch’s José Neves Looks Beyond Stock Drop to Structural Gains

Business

Prada’s Capital Markets Day Addresses Succession Plans, Potential Europe Listing, Farfetch/YNAP Merger

Kotn Marks Fifth Anniversary of Charity Project

Having funded 10 schools in Egypt, Kotn will unveil a limited edition of apparel crafted through its first artists’ collaboration on Black Friday 2021.

Kotn
Kotn Courtesy of Kotn

TORONTO — When friends and Kotn cofounders Mackenzie Yeates, Rami Helali and Benjamin Sehl launched their ethically made lifestyle brand in 2015, their mission was clear: Give the 25- to 35-year-old consumer simple, affordable basics that fit well and feature great fabrics made with a conscience.

Based on that concept, Kotn’s story began with the online sale of just three tailored T-shirts made from Egyptian cotton sourced from the Nile Delta. That has since evolved into a range of men’s, women’s and homeware products; retail locations in Toronto and Montreal; a growing U.S. and international presence, and triple-digit growth over the last year.

Yet giving back and bettering the lives of the Egyptian farmers and communities linked to the B Corp brand has been no less a driving force in shaping Kotn’s long-term aspiration for its “farm-to-table” business model.

Related Galleries

“Since we began we have raised over half-a-million [Canadian] dollars in five years and have helped to build 10 schools in Egypt, where 86 percent of the kids in these schools are girls,” said Kotn’s chief executive officer Helali, whose company was voted B Corp’s “Best for the World” in the Community category in 2021.

“Our goal is to build 53 schools by the year 2025,” he told WWD.

Kotn
Kotn designs Courtesy of Kotn

To that end, Kotn will use 2021’s Black Friday weekend to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its give-back program, The ABCs Project, but in a new way.

As in previous years, 100 percent of proceeds from sales throughout that weekend will be donated toward the company’s humanitarian goals.

According to Helali, Kotn’s goal this year is to build five new schools with the money raised in those five days from Black Friday, Nov. 26, to Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30.

For 2021, however, Kotn struck up its first collaboration with a group of select artists, each of whom were tasked with designing a limited-edition T-shirt or sweatshirt graphic inspired by the idea of what a lasting community means to them. That group and their respective works for this year’s charitable endeavor include Los Angeles-based artist Lilian Martinez (“Soft Blue Waves”); Cairo’s Ryan Vicente Lee Grees (“Have A Nice Day!”); Toronto talent Luis Mora (“Say It With Flowers”), and Montreal’s Julia GR (“Global Heartwarming”).

“Each artist had a very different vision for this project. And while this is the first time we have collaborated with others on this project, looking ahead collaborations will be big for us in 2022 — and in different forms. That is strategic for us,” said Yeates, Kotn’s chief brand officer.

“We, as a company, are at the forefront of culture and culture is important to our customer base, which values sustainability and community. But ultimately we are a lifestyle brand that creates timeless products that support the people who make them and where they are made,” said Yeates.

Since its 2015 founding Kotn has donated a portion of it proceeds throughout the year to fund its literacy project in Egypt done in partnership with local Egyptian NGO Misr El Kheir Foundation.

Kotn
Kotn Courtesy of Kotn
Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Canada's Kotn to Mark Fifth Anniversary

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad