California fashion was built on casualwear, including buttery-soft, perfectly fitting T-shirts.

Los Angeles-based Michael Stars has been making its array of one-size baby Ts in ribbed and shiny styles for 35 years, appealing to everyone from Sylvester Stallone in the 1980s and the casts of “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Friends” in the ’90s to Just Jared stylist/influencer Jared Eng who is helping the brand kick off its anniversary today at an event at the Malibu Lumberyard.

To celebrate, cofounder and chief executive officer Suzanne Lerner is releasing a vintage collection, priced $78 to $98, with 10 throwback graphics on four styles, available online or through the Michael Stars mobile T-shirt truck that will be making stops around Southern California through Labor Day Weekend.

A tribute to the company’s late founder Michael Cohen, the shirts feature the graffiti-style designs by artist John Stars that started it all, inspired by resorts spots such as Bali, Ibiza, Malibu and Mykonos.

“Fred Segal was our first account, he walked by our 350-foot showroom in the fall of 1986 and said, ‘What are these?'” said Lerner, adding that the original shirts are reselling for 3 to 4 times their value now, which spawned the idea to recreate them.

Ten percent of sales will go to the Michael Stars Foundation, which over the last 15 years has donated $2 million to charitable causes, including the Fund for Women’s Equality and the Ms. Foundation. Last summer, Lerner collaborated with Gloria Steinem on a limited edition “Vote” collection embroidered with the famous feminist’s face.