@SelenaGomez isn’t following the celeb formula for her new makeup line @RareBeauty.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The star posted the news in an Instagram Live on Tuesday, noting that she will launch the line with Sephora this summer and that she was sharing the news while wearing the makeup, including a bold, red lip.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “We will go globally next year,” Gomez said, hinting that parts of the launch process would be collaborative. “I want your help to build the brand, because I want it to be real — real stories, real people.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Rare Beauty’s chief executive officer Scott Friedman, who is one of many veteran beauty hires the brand has made, noted that Rare Beauty’s mission is to shape conversations around beauty, self acceptance and mental health. “We will work to help people get more access to support and services. We want to help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less along in this world,” he said.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @_a_collins ⁣ 📸: @shutterstocknow ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdbeauty ⁣ #selenagomez ⁣ #rarebeauty