It’s been four years since Chinatown Market’s inception, and since then the brand has become a leader in the streetwear arena, recognized for its nostalgic and fun designs, ranging from apparel and sneakers to collectibles.

Two years after a highly successful, limited-edition collaboration in 2018 with Lacoste, the duo have linked up once again on a range featuring bold colorways and a reimagined crocodile logo that smartly juxtaposes the classic style of Lacoste’s signature polos with Chinatown Market’s drama and whimsy. “The penchant for things to feel nostalgic is what’s pricing this big logo and branded item resurgence in streetwear and fashion in general,” said Mike Cherman, designer and founder of Chinatown Market.

The vibrant and logo-heavy collection includes an oversized painted crocodile on T-shirts; colorful embroidered crocodiles on sweatshirts and caps, and an allover globe motif on short-sleeved shirts, all available in unisex styles.

With price points ranging from $90 for the Ts, $158 for polos and $338 for hoodies, the Lacoste x Chinatown Market capsule will be available at the duo’s online shops, as well at select boutique luxury streetwear retailers such as Concepts in its New York and Boston locales, Shoe Gallery in Miami and Trendy Golf in Los Angeles, among others.

