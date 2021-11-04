×
15 Latine Fashion and Beauty Influencers to Know

Including Pam Arias, Sisterly Style, Paola Alberdi and more.

Latine fashion beauty influencers
Latine influencers are helping fashion and beauty brands move diversity efforts forward. Instagram / WWD

When it comes to diversity efforts, influencers are helping fashion and beauty companies move the needle forward.

Greater representation of Latine talent is key as companies commit to working with influencers of all racial backgrounds. Already, some influencers say, progress has been made.

“We’ve come far,” said Pam Arias, who has worked with luxury brands such as Chanel, Cartier, Chopard and Tom Ford Beauty. “There’s definitely more representation these days because now, people are being held accountable for that. We are making advancements, it just needs to be more equally distributed. That’s what real participation means.”

Elisa Ochoa, one-half of the twin duo Sisterly Style, said Latin America “as a region has talent and potential.” Ochoa’s twin, Amelia, echoed that sentiment.

“Should we consider that the Latin movement should have more space in the fashion industry? Yes,” said Amelia Ochoa. “We are becoming stronger. The last year was a [hard] year for everyone, but it was going super nice [in the sense that] you see Latin faces in the most important runways, movies, everywhere.”

Companies have a large incentive for partnering with influencers of Latine heritage, as Latine beauty shoppers, in particular, outspend peers by nearly 30 percent.

“It’s not so much getting the markets of Spain or other Spanish-speaking countries, it’s also the U.S.,” said Paola Alberdi, who has worked with companies such as TRESemmé and Amazon. “There’s such a huge market of [Latine people] in the U.S., many brands want to target that.”

Below, WWD highlights some of the top Latine fashion and beauty influencers in the industry.

Pam Arias

Pam Arias started posting on social media about seven years ago. She was living in San Francisco at the time and working in the marketing department of Bare Minerals.

“I decided to start my blog and shortly after, I started to get a lot of increase [in followers] and started to work with an agency,” Arias said. “Like any other job, it doesn’t start to produce anything until after a year, so it was a matter of being very strategic.”

Monica Veloz

Monica Veloz is a beauty influencer and member of Sephora’s Sephora Squad influencer program. Veloz works with companies such as Neutrogena, who has worked with brands including Lancôme, Neutrogena and It Cosmetics.

Sisterly Style

Twins Amelia and Elisa Ochoa dreamt of being fashion stylists in their home country of Colombia, so they started a joint blog, Sisterly Style.

“Latin designers and Latin culture have been in the spotlight and setting so many trends,” Elisa said.

“We were very lucky to be aligned with that Latin movement,” Amelia said. “It’s a network of Latins around the world.”

Paula Alberdi

Paola Alberdi began influencing in 2014, when she was laid off from her job as a brand manager for a small firm in San Diego.

“During that time, there were some influencers, very few,” Alberdi said. “I started taking interest in how they were doing this as a business. Back then, brands weren’t really working with bloggers.”

Fer Medina

Fer Medina is the blogger behind The Fashion State, where she shares her style perspective and travels to the shows throughout fashion month. She recently attended Miu Miu and Chanel’s spring 2022 fashion shows.

Jewellianna Palencia

Jewellianna Palencia is a beauty influencer who cultivated a YouTube subscriber base of 500,000 by posting videos about caring for natural hair. Palencia has worked with companies such as Aveda, Target and Cerave.

Camila Coelho

Camila Coelho is a former makeup artist who built an online platform by making beauty and fashion content on YouTube in English and her native Portuguese. In 2020, she released her beauty brand, Elaluz, which she created in collaboration with Luxury Brand Partners.

Rocky Barnes

Rocky Barnes has parlayed her longtime social media fame into long-term partnerships with companies like Revolve. Last year, Barnes worked with Hilda Batayneh, executive creative director of Reunited Clothing, on a unisex adult and baby clothing collection called The Bright Side.

Julie Sariñana

Known online as Sincerely Jules, Julie Sariñana is one of the original fashion bloggers. She founded her own fashion label, has collaborated with brands like Bandier and, earlier this year, launched her own line of vegan nail polishes.

Jessica Torres

Jessica Torres is a fashion influencer and cohost of the podcast Fat Girls Club. Torres has garnered nearly 140,000 followers by posting colorful, retro-inspired outfits on Instagram.

Babba Rivera

Prior to becoming an influencer, Babba Rivera held marketing positions at companies such as Uber and Away. Rivera is the founder of Ceremonia, a clean hair care line made with the Latine community in mind. Ceremonia recently raised $2 million in a round of seed funding coled by Silas Capital and Beliade.

Nane Miller

Nane Miller is a fashion blogger who studied media, culture and communications at New York University. She worked in PR, sales and social media prior to becoming a full-time influencer.

Iris Beilin

Iris Beilin is an Instagram influencer with more than 700,000 followers. She is known for beauty partnerships with brands like Fenty Beauty and Buxom; she has also worked with retailers such as Target.

Manuel Gutierrez

Manuel Gutierrez, aka Manny MUA, is a beauty YouTuber known for his long-term partnership with Morphe. Gutierrez launched a beauty brand called Lunar Beauty in 2017; it is sold direct-to-consumer and at Morphe.

Jenny Lopez

Jenny Lopez is a fashion and beauty influencer who curates products from emerging brands via her subscription box service, Jenny-on-the-Go. She has worked with companies such as L’Oréal, Clinique and Free People.

