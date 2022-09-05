Les Arts Décoratifs Appoints New Director

PARIS — Christine Macel has been named director of Les Arts Décoratifs, effective from early October.

She joins the institution after 22 years at the Centre Pompidou contemporary art museum, where she was chief curator and oversaw around 50 exhibitions, including shows by Sophie Calle, Gabriel Orozco and Franz West. The art historian succeeds Olivier Gabet, who left after a nine-year tenure to join the Louvre Museum as director of the decorative arts department.

Les Arts Décoratifs is the umbrella institution for the Musée des Arts Décoratifs and the Musée Nissim de Camondo, in addition to two schools: l’Ecole Camondo, a private school of product design and interior design, and les Ateliers du Carrousel, which runs art workshops for students of all ages.

Macel was artistic director of the 2017 edition of the Venice Art Biennale, and has shown a particular interest in artists from the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe, Les Arts Décoratifs said on Monday. She has written and edited a number of books, including “Art in the Era of Globalization,” published this year.

The curator has collaborated on international exhibitions with institutions including the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the Tate Modern in London and the Guggenheim in Bilbao.

Sylvie Corréard, managing director of Les Arts Décoratifs, hailed Macel’s career trajectory in contemporary art.

“Always inventive and open to other arts, the exhibitions she has designed have left a lasting mark on their time. I am particularly delighted that her appointment as head of Les Arts Décoratifs supports the vision defended by this institution from the outset, the breaking down of barriers between the arts,” she said in a statement.

Macel said she was “fascinated in my adventure with contemporary art by the multiplicity, the porosity and the reciprocal influence of the different fields of creation,” adding that she plans to keep alive this interdisciplinary approach and “a fruitful dialogue with art.”

This builds on the existing policy of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, whose latest exhibition, “Shocking! The surreal world of Elsa Schiaparelli,” focuses on the relationship between couturier Elsa Schiaparelli and leading artists of her time, including Salvador Dalí, Leonor Fini, Man Ray and Jean Cocteau.