×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Business

Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case Against Adidas

Fashion

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Fall 2023

Lessico Familiare to Serve Sustainable Extravaganza in Cocktail-themed Collection

The brand’s founders Riccardo Scaburri, Alberto Petillo and Alice Curti cited references from “Desperate Housewives” actress Bree Van de Kamp to Marissa Cooper in “The O.C.” as inspiration for the collection.

A look from Lessico Familiare's "Cocktail" collection.
A look from Lessico Familiare's "Cocktail" collection. Riccardo Terzo/Courtesy of Lessico Familiare

MILAN — Since their introduction to the Milan Men’s Fashion Week schedule last June, Lessico Familiare founders’ Riccardo Scaburri, Alberto Petillo and Alice Curti reconsidered a key aspect of their sustainable brand, which is rooted in one-off pieces.

They thought that developing a thematic collection, like the bridal one they created to mark their debut last year, would remain an exception in their creative journey. Yet the idea of offering an ironic take on the world of cocktail parties eventually lured them to change their minds.

To be unveiled on Friday at Fondazione Sozzani, the coed “Cocktail” collection will continue to express the quirky and nostalgic nature of the brand while representing “the evening meeting point for the most disparate characters.”

Related Galleries

As for their dress code for such a fancy gathering, expect Lessico Familiare’s froufrou and a bit costume-y aesthetic, but with a nocturnal twist. “There are still bows, but darker. There are polka dots, flounces but padded ones, irreverent headpieces, midi or maxidresses [resembling] more cocoons than frocks,” Scaburri teased. “There is no unique inspiration or abstruse concept, just the desire to think of individual garments [created expressly] for each character, with references ranging from ‘Desperate Housewives’ [actress] Bree Van de Kamp to ‘Il bello delle donne’ [an Italian TV series in the early 2000s] passing through Catherine Deneuve and ‘The O.C.’’s Marissa Cooper,” he added.

A look from Lessico Familiare's "Cocktail" collection.
A look from Lessico Familiare’s “Cocktail” collection. Riccardo Terzo/Courtesy of Lessico Familiare

The main pieces will center on multicolored cocoon shapes “in which you don’t need to move the arms since there’s always someone else serving you a drink,” as well as pencil skirts turned into minidresses, all assembled with techniques the trio has been developing since they launched Lessico Familiare during the pandemic, such as deconstruction, patchworks and trompe l’oeil effects.

In sync with the brand’s sustainable mission, “textiles are dictated by whatever we find or is donated to us, as we intend to always keep repurposing fabrics and build collections step by step, with no premeditated color palette or fabric samples,” Scaburri said.

For example, many garments were donated by Millesimé, one of the biggest distributors of vintage items in Europe, which has supported the creation of the lineup’s top five special pieces, as well as of a series of white uniforms crafted exclusively from shirts that are expected to be paraded before the actual collection.

“Those who at the beginning are the waiters at this cocktail, will then turn into the guests of honor,” Scaburri said about the format of the show, which is officially listed as a presentation but will feature a “very retro defilé,” too.

After the event, Fondazione Sozzani will continue to showcase the collection for a month, when the range will be juxtaposed with other media on a weekly basis. These will include ceramics by Roberto Aponte, a music concert by Gilda Manfrin and artwork by GianMarco Porru, with whom Lessico Familiare developed the previous collection.

From left to right: Riccardo Scaburri, Alice Curti and Alberto Petillo.
Riccardo Scaburri, Alice Curti and Alberto Petillo. Courtesy of Lessico Familiare

The brand’s founders initially met while attending the NABA fashion, art and design school. After taking different paths — Scaburri counts former experiences as a designer at Max Mara and GCDS; Petillo is both a tailor and tattoo artist, while Curti worked at Miaoran before returning to NABA as a teacher — in 2020 they decided to launch Lessico Familiare, looking at what their domestic environment could offer. Hence, curtains, mats and discarded clothes were upcycled to turn a “familiar lexicon,” which is what the brand’s name means in English, into new pieces.

The trio has always shied away from defining the venture as a fashion label, but the outside perception has shifted over the last months, Scaburri said. “We’ve been increasingly considered as a brand, even if indie, with a purpose rather than a domestic project,” he said, pointing to buyers’ growing interest and openness to the brand introducing “one-off, sustainable and not replicable” pieces in its offerings.

Yet Lessico Familiare continues to avoid any commercial constraint, which ultimately enables the founders to explore different references, follow no particular season and work to maintain the brand’s artisanal soul and authenticity.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pop Culture, Sustainability to Mark Lessico Familiare’s New Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad