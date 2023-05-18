×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Business

Walmart U.S. Comps Up 7.4 Percent as Discount Giant Tops Estimates

Pop Culture

New York City Design Week Is Not Just About Sofas and Lighting

Levi’s Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

The denim giant is giving a boost to its hometown.

Levi’s 501 Experience in San Francisco.
Levi’s 501 Experience in San Francisco
Levi’s 501 Experience in San Francisco
Levi’s 501 Experience in San Francisco
Levi’s 501 Experience in San Francisco
View ALL 10 Photos

Levi’s is giving a boost to its hometown, San Francisco.

The denim giant is creating an immersive, open-to-the-public 501 Experience opening Friday at the beleaguered city’s historic Skylight at the Armory venue in the Mission District.

As part of its yearlong celebration of the 150th anniversary of the 501, the activation will highlight the brand’s association with San Francisco, its birth city, with an archival gallery, opportunities for customization, a pop-up store, hometown marketplace and more.

The 40,000-square-foot venue will host several installations, bringing the bounty contained in the brand’s archives, housed in its Battery Street headquarters, to the public.

Related Galleries

“It’s the first of its kind, the largest public display of our archives of 501s ever,” said Chris Jackman, vice president of global brand marketing at Levi’s. “It’s going to be really tactile and inspirational. You can sit and hang out and be in it. There are only so many places you can sit and feel the brand.”

On display will be the oldest pair of Levi’s jeans, as well as denim worn by the Rolling Stones, Lauryn Hill, Leon Bridges, Patti Smith, Damien Hirst, San Francisco gay activist and politician Harvey Milk and Bay Area tech pioneer Steve Jobs.

The pieces will show how the 501 went from Gold Rush-era workwear patented in 1873 to become a canvas for social history, fashion and pop culture, which the brand continues to mine, partnering with K-pop group NewJeans on a spring campaign for the 501, and a concert to be held in Seoul on 501 Day, this Saturday.

To recognize the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the denim brand has also teamed with Rolling Loud, the first and largest global hip-hop music festival, as their first global partner. There will be special Rolling Loud music shows in San Francisco, Tokyo, Paris and London on Saturday as well.

More amusing pieces of Levi’s history will also be on display, including one of the famed Levi’s denim-blue AMC Gremlin cars from the 1970s, with copper-colored interior stitching, denim pockets with a Levi’s tag, and a Levi’s logo on the fender.

An operational denim loom will let visitors participate in the loom to pattern, cut and sew experience in a factory space based on the Levi’s Eureka Innovation Lab at the headquarters. There will be a chance to create “Made in San Francisco” 501 jeans using laser customization, wash and arcade finishes, in consultation with Bart Sights, Levi’s production expert. Only 150 pairs will be created, each hand-numbered.

A denim workshop will offer on-site repairs, and workshops on sustainability, upcycling and denim design from brand partners including Nicole McLaughlin, Sky High Farms and 625 Industries.

Of course, there will be a pop-up shop, too, featuring all manner of 501s and some exclusives, as well as trucker jackets, T-shirts and shorts. The store will have its own tailor, where visitors can customize new pieces on the spot. 

Another retail element, a hometown marketplace will offer a curation of local vendors, including Verve Coffee Roaster, Woodshop, Tunnel Records and Humprey Slocombe Ice Cream.

“We had an experience at Art Basel in Miami a few years ago, and it was open to the public with a lot of different stations where you could interact with the brand. And some light bulb moments went off there. As we started to get closer to ‘The Greatest Story Ever Worn’ campaign that’s out now, a big part of that storytelling was coming out of the archives….So it all came together and zeroed in on San Francisco,” said Jackman of the genesis for the idea, which follows a trend of open-to-the-public brand activations such as the Barbie Experience now open in Santa Monica, Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” traveling exhibition and more.

San Francisco has been getting a bad rap lately, particularly its downtown, with Nordstrom recently joining a long list of retailers leaving the neighborhood including Whole Foods, Anthropologie, Saks Off 5th and Coco Republic, citing a lack of foot traffic since the pandemic, and unsafe conditions.

“It’s the birthplace of the 501, we never thought of doing it elsewhere,” Jackman said. “The goal was to pay homage to the city, to everyone who has touched felt and made the 501 what it is today. We’re faithful to San Francisco.”

The Levi’s 501 Experience is aimed at all ages, non-ticketed and free to the public from Friday to May 27.

Jackman said while this exact experience will not travel, the brand is having similar activations in 20 global cities, including London, Seoul and Bangkok.

“The 501 is the blue print for all jeans that followed,” he said. “We felt it was the right time to celebrate.”

The year of celebrating should pay off; Levi’s expects the 501 to generate $800 million in sales this year, a 70 percent increase since before the pandemic.

Levi’s chief executive officer Chip Bergh told WWD last month, “I always say, when your most iconic item is cranking — and the 501 is cranking right now — it’s a really good sign for the strength of the brand.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Hot Summer Bags

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Levi's Is Creating a 501 Experience in San Francisco

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad