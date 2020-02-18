LONDON — Lewis Hamilton had ecological matters on the top of his agenda when he started collaborating with Tommy Hilfiger. Four seasons in, already 75 percent of their codesigned collection is considered sustainable, he said. In an interview, the Formula One champion talked about his journey from hand-me-downs to a plum fashion gig, and why he’s so adamant about doing good for the planet:

On his first brush with Hilfiger: “I remember seeing Tommy’s collaborations with people like Aaliyah. I had a picture of Aaliyah in my room because she is a goddess. I couldn’t go to the Tommy store back then because we never had the money. All the money went into racing, every penny we had. When I went to my first awards in 1995 when I was 10, we couldn’t afford a suit for me for this gala so I managed to borrow it from the kid that won the previous year.”