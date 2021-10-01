×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Must-sees for Fashion, Costume Lovers

Fashion

Rick Owens RTW Spring 2022

Sustainability

Yoox Net-a-porter Delves Into Resale With Reflaunt

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs on Dresses from Bond Films

Packham has worked with the British film production company Eon on a capsule of eight evening dresses inspired by James Bond 007 films over six decades.

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs
Designer Jenny Packham's take on the wrap dress that appeared in "Octopussy." Image Courtesy of Greg Williams/Jenny Packham

Diamonds are forever, and so are some of the looks worn by James Bond’s leading women over the past six decades. The London-based Jenny Packham has put a fresh spin on eight of those designs to mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond 007 film franchise next year. The dresses will hit physical and virtual shop floors on Oct. 5, which has been designated as International James Bond Day.

Packham has been working with the British company Eon, which produces the Bond films, on a capsule of evening dresses that will sell through ten retailers internationally, including Harrods, Neiman Marcus and Net-a-porter. Six of the dresses nod to different decades of Bond films, while two of them are iterations of designs that Packham created for “Die Another Day” and “Casino Royale.”

Related Galleries

Among Packham’s new creations is a one-shouldered red gown that takes its cues from the one worn by the actress Sylvia Trench in “Dr. No,” during a game of Baccarat. There is also a gold sequin, crystal and tulle dress with a cape inspired by “Goldfinger,” and a beaded silver, wrap-over Eighties style that nods to the costume worn by Maud Adams in “Octopussy.”

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs
Jenny Packham has reinterpreted a Fifties style worn by Eunice Grayson in “Dr. No,” part of a collaboration with Eon marking the upcoming 60th anniversary of James Bond. Image Courtesy of Greg Williams

In an interview, Packham said that while she was inspired by the original designs, she really set out to create dresses for today. “The designs are not just about Bond, they’re about making great dresses that women want to wear. When a woman puts a dress on, it has got to make her feel good.”

The dresses come in a broad range of sizes, and Packham added details, such as capes, in a bid to keep the designs wearable in today’s world – and not just at the casino in Monte Carlo, or on set. A moody campaign has been shot by Greg Williams at Isabel on London’s Albemarle Street.

Packham had previously worked with Eon, and the costume designer Lindy Hemmings, when she designed the one-shouldered crystal and sequin dress that Rosamund Pike wore at the Ice Hotel in “Die Another Day,” and the pomegranate satin number that Caterina Murino donned in “Casino Royale.”

The “Casino Royale” dress, Packham said, has been an enduring success. “Caterina said that everything changed for her after she put that dress on. And we’re still selling it. People are ringing us form around the world saying ‘I want that red dress.'” The latest iteration of the dress is made from heavy silk satin with straps up the back, and delicate embellishments.

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs
Jenny Packham has worked with Eon on a series of dresses inspired by those worn in the films. Here, a look from “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

Packham said the Eon team is highly protective of the Bond image and working with them has been an education. “They’re a very small team and they’re very, very precious about the Bond franchise. They approved all the designs, and they care so much. That attitude of control is probably one reason why the Bond franchise has kept on for 60 years.”

The designer had open access to the Bond archives for research and inspiration. Packham observed that, no matter how they were dressed in the films, the James Bond 007 women “were always quite empowered by what they wore.” She pointed to Honey Ryder, played by Ursula Andress in “Dr. No,” emerging from the sea in an ivory bikini – and a large knife strapped to her hip. Honey’s day job was shell diver, hence the tool belt and knife, and she was a fiercely independent character.

The designer said the response from retailers to the capsule was positive from the get-go. “You cannot believe the excitement they felt – I think everyone is happy about going to the cinema again – it’s a feel-good thing.”

It’s not just the retailers feeling the love for Bond. “The Bond movies have been the cinematic constant of my life and so, when I am asked to describe a highlight in my career – to see one of my designs in a Bond film is absolutely one of them,” said Packham.

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

License to Thrill: Jenny Packham Riffs

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad