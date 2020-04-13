The fashion bubble has burst — and it’s time for a kinder more cost-efficient era. ⁣ That’s the consensus among industry executives who are pressing pause and looking at this time as an opportunity to re-evaluate and fix the flaws in an unrealistically fast-paced system.⁣ ⁣ They’re rethinking the wholesale model and the often detrimental payment terms imposed by retailers on brands; about putting an end to excessive gifting or unnecessary sample trafficking, and about defining a clear purpose that consumers can relate to. They want fewer, better-edited collections and less time spent on travel.⁣ ⁣ “Now is the time to sit down and look at the monster our industry has created,” said Maria Kastani, whose namesake business acts as an incubator for young companies, providing sales, branding and design consultancy services. “People have been under this impression that they need to shop constantly, wear all the latest items and never wear something twice. This created huge egos, a lot of anxiety, unkindness and a model that’s completely unsustainable.”⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Fashion communications professionals, too, will be looking to make changes, adding a new vertical to their strategies for brands: Kindness. Indeed, they may look to pour as much effort into relationship-building, charitable initiatives and spiritual connection as they do into driving sales.⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. Report: @natalietheodosi