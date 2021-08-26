×
Literary, Artistic, Luxury Worlds to Collide at Edith Sitwell Sale

Edith Sitwell’s extravagant wardrobe and colorful gemstones will go under the hammer in November as part of a larger sale of her family's belongings.

Silver gilt Indian bangles that Edith
Silver gilt Indian bangles that Edith Sitwell wore and loved will go under the hammer in November, with a guide price of 700 pounds to 1,000 pounds. Image courtesy of Dreweatts

LONDON — Dame Edith Sitwell’s feathery hats, bohemian garb and distinctive jewels and gemstones will go under the hammer in November as part of a sale of personal effects, furnishings and interior objects from her aristocratic family home in Northamptonshire, England.

Sitwell, the British poet, historian and critic, hailed from a literary family and her circle included some of the 20th century’s greatest creatives such as Siegfried Sassoon, Cecil Beaton, Aubrey Beardsley, Rex Whistler and Evelyn Waugh. The sale gathers many of the colorful jewels and accessories given to her by family and friends, as well as her own flamboyant wardrobe pieces.

The sale, Weston Hall and the Sitwells: A Family Legacy, will take place on Nov. 16 and focuses on items from Weston Hall, one of the Sitwell’s homes where the family lived for more than 100 years. It will take place as a live auction at Dreweatts’ headquarters near Newbury, England and includes artworks, furniture, ceramics, silver, decorative arts and books from an extensive library. Until recently, they were stored in a maze of attics and rooms at Weston Hall, some of which were untouched for years, Dreweatts said.

Sitwell, who lived from 1887 to 1964, was a well-known — and outspoken — literary figure in Britain in the early 1920s and ’30s. Six feet tall and an eccentric dresser, she made for a colorful guest at many a country house party and city salon.

A set of eight Qing Dynasty, 19th-century Chinese gilt-copper mounted semiprecious stone and jadeite brooches worn by Edith Sitwell. They are expected to fetch between 3,000 pounds and 4,000 pounds.
A set of eight Qing Dynasty, 19th-century Chinese gilt-copper mounted semiprecious stone and jadeite brooches worn by Edith Sitwell. They are expected to fetch between 3,000 pounds and 4,000 pounds.

Items to be sold include a purple velvet costume in the loose medieval style, “possibly worn” by the young Edith at one of the country house parties, as well as a series of giant hats. An ostrich feather-trimmed hat that dates from the 1960s is being offered alongside a print by Cecil Beaton of Sitwell wearing the design.

Treasures from Sitwell’s jewelry box include a pair of silver gilt Indian bangles featuring a floral decoration and a set of 19th-century Chinese semiprecious stone brooches, a gift from her brother Sir Osbert Sitwell, a poet, novelist and journalist.

The silk brocade gown in black, pink and green that Sitwell wore to the premiere of the musical “My Fair Lady” in 1965 is also among the lots, as is a patterned velvet tunic and a green silk and gilt metal brocade evening cape.

Joe Robinson, head of House Sales and Private Collections at Dreweatts, described Sitwell as a woman “with a cast-iron integrity in her writing and a definite perception of self. This carried through to what she wore and the jewelry she chose, echoing what she believed to be her relationship with distant Plantagenet ancestors.”

The Plantagenet family ruled England from 1154 to 1485, and their last king was Richard III.

Sitwell never married, but was close to the Russian painter, set and costume designer Pavel Tchelitchew, whom she met through Gertrude Stein in Paris in the 1920s.

Tchelitchew made nine portraits of Sitwell during her lifetime, and one of them, done in Indian ink and called Edith Sitwell Seated is included in the sale with an estimate ranging between 5,000 pounds and 7,000 pounds.

A fan adorned with bullfighters painted by Tchelitchew for Sitwell is estimated to fetch between 3,000 pounds and 5,000 pounds. Proceeds from the sale will go to the Sitwell family.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

