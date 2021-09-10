×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Bulgari Brings the Party Back to The Standard

Business

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Talks Consumer Spending and COVID-19-Related Issues

Fashion

Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon’s 40 Years of Divine Decadence

London’s Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut Creative, Skills Festival

FMA is teaming with Amazon Fashion, Tommy Hilfiger on the digital event set for late October.

Some of the activities that will
Some of the activities that will be on offer at the debut Fashion Minority Alliance fest in October. Fashion Minority Alliance

OCTOBER FEST: The London-based Fashion Minority Alliance is staging its first FMA Fest, with support from Amazon Fashion and Tommy Hilfiger. The digital event, which is set for Oct. 23 to 24, wants to bring creative brains in fashion beauty and lifestyle together “to learn, network and celebrate building a more inclusive industry for our future.”

An announcement is expected today.

Fashion Minority Alliance describes itself as a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that works with businesses, brands, organizations and industry figures. The aim is “to promote and secure the advancement of BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and people of color) and historically marginalized creatives,” and to bring together professionals from fashion, beauty and lifestyle to create a more diverse and inclusive industry.

Related Galleries

The organization says its mission is to promote positive, sustainable, long-term industry change and that the fest will be about “coming together to celebrate the past year’s achievements and highlight the commitment to creating an inclusive industry.” The fest is free and guests can sign up on the Fashion Minority Alliance website.

The event will be held across three digital stages, one each for fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Organizers said the aim is to create “engaging insights and inspiration for creatives and non-creatives who are interested in the industry.”

There will be live talks, roundtables, interviews, question-and-answer sessions and masterclasses in hospitality, cooking, pottery and modern etiquette. The program will include “Wear and Repair,” and upcycling sessions; styling and trend forecasting masterclasses; and talks focused on topics such as debunking hair care myths. Musicians and DJs will also be taking part.

The alliance was founded by Barbara Kennedy-Brown, the fashion PR and founder of B2B Media Ltd., and the celebrity stylist Cheryl Konteh.

Over the past year the FMA has worked on a number of projects including the creation of a small business mentoring scheme. It has also worked with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, M&S, Browns, Michael Kors, Estée Lauder, Rixo and Italy’s Camera Nazionale della Moda.

The FMA said the line-up of speakers and participants will be announced prior to the event.

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad