London’s Fashion Minority Alliance to Stage Debut Creative, Skills Festival

OCTOBER FEST: The London-based Fashion Minority Alliance is staging its first FMA Fest, with support from Amazon Fashion and Tommy Hilfiger. The digital event, which is set for Oct. 23 to 24, wants to bring creative brains in fashion beauty and lifestyle together “to learn, network and celebrate building a more inclusive industry for our future.”

An announcement is expected today.

Fashion Minority Alliance describes itself as a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that works with businesses, brands, organizations and industry figures. The aim is “to promote and secure the advancement of BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and people of color) and historically marginalized creatives,” and to bring together professionals from fashion, beauty and lifestyle to create a more diverse and inclusive industry.

The organization says its mission is to promote positive, sustainable, long-term industry change and that the fest will be about “coming together to celebrate the past year’s achievements and highlight the commitment to creating an inclusive industry.” The fest is free and guests can sign up on the Fashion Minority Alliance website.

The event will be held across three digital stages, one each for fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Organizers said the aim is to create “engaging insights and inspiration for creatives and non-creatives who are interested in the industry.”

There will be live talks, roundtables, interviews, question-and-answer sessions and masterclasses in hospitality, cooking, pottery and modern etiquette. The program will include “Wear and Repair,” and upcycling sessions; styling and trend forecasting masterclasses; and talks focused on topics such as debunking hair care myths. Musicians and DJs will also be taking part.

The alliance was founded by Barbara Kennedy-Brown, the fashion PR and founder of B2B Media Ltd., and the celebrity stylist Cheryl Konteh.

Over the past year the FMA has worked on a number of projects including the creation of a small business mentoring scheme. It has also worked with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, M&S, Browns, Michael Kors, Estée Lauder, Rixo and Italy’s Camera Nazionale della Moda.

The FMA said the line-up of speakers and participants will be announced prior to the event.