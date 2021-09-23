×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2022

Business

New Fellowship for Black Entrepreneurs Aims to Tackle Racial Wealth Gap

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora New ‘Me’ Line Taps Addison Rae, Charli XCX, More

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East London Festival

The festival runs until Sept. 26 and will feature upcycling workshops, and investor pitch sessions.

Inside the By Rotation pop-up
By Rotation is one of the brands taking part in the East London Fashion Festival.

FASHION POINTS EASTWARD: London Fashion Week may have wrapped on Tuesday night, but the show goes on – at least in east London – where a multi-pronged festival is taking place until Sept. 26. The Fashion District Fashion Festival is a five-day event for trade and consumers alike, embracing retail, business, tech and innovation.

Fashion District is a local organization supporting fashion businesses in five boroughs in the east and north of London. Among the supporters are the University of the Arts London (UAL); Westfield Stratford; and The British Fashion Council.

Organizers said the aim is to support startups and emerging talent with retail pop-ups, learning opportunities and networking, and to showcase the east London area of Stratford as a hub for fashion and innovation. Fashion District is also looking to breathe fresh life into east London’s fashion and craft heritage by supporting tech businesses in the area.

Related Galleries

Events include how to reduce, reuse and recycle wardrobe items with advice from companies such as By Rotation, Reture, and Save Your Wardrobe. Lessons in upcycling and recycling clothing and jewelry are also on offer with Design Blender, as well as crochet workshops (crochet is emerging as a big trend in the spring 2022 season) and a special event inspired by The Arpilleras, who create traditional embroidered and quilted patchwork from Latin America.

There will also be a show of spring 2022 collections by some of the On|Off London Fashion Week designers and a performance choreographed by Kwame Asafo-Adjei to accompany it. The festival is also hosting investor pitches.

According to organizers, pre-seed and seed start-ups will have the chance to pitch directly to 20 venture capital companies and investors, with a particular focus on innovation and sustainability. There will also be talks about how to promote a diverse future for fashion with speakers including Tosin Adeosun, founder of African Style Archive, and assistant curator at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

London Fashion Roars Ahead with East

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad