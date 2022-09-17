×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Lessons in Perfect Timing With Laura Harrier

Eye

The September 2022 Guide to the Best Places in London

Eye

Shygirl Steps Into the Light With Debut Album ‘Nymph’

Kaffe Fassett’s London Quilt Trip

London's Fashion & Textile Museum is set to unveil a kaleidoscope of quilts and colorful textile creations by Kaffe Fassett and his collaborators worldwide.

Kaffe Fassett
Kaffe Fassett has a show of work opening on Sept. 23 at the Fashion & Textile Museum in London Courtesy image

London is preparing for a fireworks display of fabrics later this month when an exhibition of designs by the textile artist Kaffe Fassett and his collective go on display at the Fashion and Textile Museum in Bermondsey.

“Kaffe Fassett: The Power of Pattern,” opens Sept. 23, and will showcase more than 70 textile designs – mainly quilts – and spotlight centuries-old crafts such as knitting, needlepoint and patchwork.

The show aims to “explore Kaffe’s artistic eye” through an immersive visual experience, according to the curator Dennis Nothdruft, the museum’s head of exhibitions, who worked with Newham College London on the show.

Related Galleries

Color, pattern and texture pulsate at the center of this wide-ranging display from the California-born Fassett, 84, a flower child if there ever was one. He started his career as a painter and later moved on to knitwear design, working with names such as Bill Gibb, Missoni and Designers Guild.

Since then, Fassett has focused on 3D textile design, and is best known today for his bright quilts, and for inspiring people worldwide to pick up their craft needles and fabric squares, and get to work.

“He is a rock star of the textile world, an artist who makes people see the world in different ways. And he inspires people to make things,” says Nothdruft.

Fassett spent his childhood in Big Sur, California, drawing inspiration in his early years from the state’s dramatic beaches, mountains and nature. He’s lived and worked in London since the early ’60s, and the house and the studio where he and his collaborators work is known as the Colour Lab.

Nothdruft says the show is not a retrospective of the artist’s career, but a full immersion into his world. It has been designed so that visitors can “fall through the looking glass” of Fassett’s designs, and those of the other makers in his collective and his followers worldwide.

“Big Box Stars/Red,” quilt by Victoria Finlay Wolfe.

“The response people have to his work is almost visceral – it fires them up to do their own,” says Nothdruft, who penned the book that accompanies the show, “Kaffe Fassett: The Artist’s Eye” (Yale University Press).

The timing of the show is right, Nothdruft adds, as Fassett remains “one of the most prolific and influential textile artists alive today. Throughout his long-standing career, Kaffe has encouraged people all over the world to make, and experience, color and pattern in exciting and new ways,” he says.

Zandra Rhodes, who founded the Fashion and Textile Museum in 2003, says that Fassett has a cult-like following and there are always people “queuing around the block,” when one of his shows rolls into town.

“Kaffe’s work is a living art, and he’s helping keep handcraft alive,” says Rhodes, who first met Fassett through Gibb in the late ’60s. She said that his life and work have taken on a new power since COVID-19, when many people turned to handcraft during lockdown.

For the last 30 years, Fassett has worked with a group of textile designers including his husband and manager Brandon Mably, and Philip Jacobs, to develop collections of printed quilting fabrics under the umbrella of the Kaffe Fassett Collective.

Fassett has said he believes pattern is “the best vehicle to express the magical qualities of color, and the exhibition reveals the power of the printed textile.”

The exhibition will open in the foyer of the museum with “vibrant color and texture” greeting visitors as they walk through the door, according to Nothdruft. One room will become “a tented oasis” of Fassett fabrics showing a video of the artist discussing textile design with his collaborators, Mably and Jacobs.

“The Roseville Album” quilt by Kim McLean.

The ground floor gallery focuses predominantly on quilts by Fassett and other artists, while the main gallery will have a giant quilt painted on the floor, which Rhodes described as “a blast of color and pattern.”

Upstairs, the floor will be covered in a patchwork design, and the room filled with creations by Fassett’s collaborators who work specifically with appliqué quilting.

There will also be clothes lines adorned with garments constructed from Kaffe Fassett fabrics and a wall of needlepoint cushions by Mably and Fassett.

Quilters have sent in work from Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., Canada, Africa and Taiwan to create a dynamic display. One whole room is plastered with images of the hand-painted designs of the Kaffe Fassett Collective.

There will also be an exhibit showing Fassett’s process of designing the fabric that’s used in the quilts on display in London. There will also be a room filled with Fassett’s paintings from the early part of his decades-long career.

“Shimmer Star” quilt by Kaffe Fassett, image by Debbie Patterson.
Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Hot Summer Bags

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Kaffe Fassett's Colorful Quilts On Display

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad