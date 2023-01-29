London Police Investigate Knife Incident at Harrods

LONDON — London Metropolitan Police are investigating a stabbing on the shop floor at Harrods that took place on Saturday evening.

Police have confirmed that a man in his 20s was stabbed during a fight inside the store, and have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

In a brief statement online, police said that at 7:33 p.m. on Saturday they were called “to a fight inside the Harrods store in Brompton Road. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab/slash injuries. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.”

Police said no arrests have been made, and enquiries continue.

A Harrods spokesperson declined to comment, as the police investigation is ongoing. The store opened as normal on Sunday.

According to British media reports, the assault was the result of an attempted watch robbery.

This is the second time in three months that police have been called to the store following a violent incident.

As reported, Harrods was targeted in October by environmental activists Just Stop Oil.

One entrance and a few adjacent windows were spray-painted orange and about 20 people staged a sitdown protest on the road in front of the luxury store.

A member of the group said in a video posted on Twitter that the owner of Harrods, which is the state of Qatar via its sovereign wealth fund the Qatar Investment Authority, “also has shares in oil and gas companies. These fossil fuels are fueling the climate crisis.”

The storefront was later cleaned after the police removed all activists from the premises.