LONDON — For luxury brands, it’s not just about likes and followers on Instagram, but about real-life ones, too — the kind who will shop the collections at full price, show up for the latest launch, commission a bespoke piece and then come back for more, no matter the trends.

In London, where the majority of brands are small, independent, and running on tight budgets, having a close-knit, real-life community is proving the secret sauce to staying relevant — and to expanding the business.