LONDON — London Fashion Week will forge ahead despite a new set of tighter social distancing measures set by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Johnson has temporarily banned social gatherings of more than six people — with the exception of schools, workplaces, weddings, funerals, organized team sports and public protests.
The new “rule of six” comes into force on Monday and applies to private homes, indoor and outdoor venues, pubs, restaurants and cafés. At restaurants, tables will be able to seat a maximum of six people. Fines are set at 100 pounds, and Johnson said he hoped the measures would be temporary.
As reported, there are more than 30 physical events taking place as part of London Fashion Week, which runs from Sept. 18 to 22, while Burberry is set to livestream its show to the public on the afternoon of Sept. 17. Many events are one-to-one appointments or small salon shows.
The British Fashion Council said Thursday COVID-19-secure venues can continue to hold more than six people, according to the government guidelines.
“The British Fashion Council can confirm that the limited number of physical shows and appointments for London Fashion Week are still due to go ahead. We are working closely with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the further implications of the new cap of six on social groups, and will share further details in due course.”
The BFC’s chief executive officer Caroline Rush said this week the organization has been working closely with designers to ensure backstage venues, hair and makeup, seating and events programming is in line with government social distancing measures. It has also posted a webinar outlining the rules for all designers doing physical events.
She said anything around the showing of a collection that is on the official London Fashion Week site has been approved by the government and can still go ahead.