Tom Ford opened up on everything from his role at the @CFDA and diversity to the state of his business and the future of American fashion.⁣ ⁣ When asked if he could have ever imagined what his first year as CFDA chairman would look like Ford said, "I could never have imagined. I thought, you know what? I'm a good figurehead, I'm internationally known, I can help the CFDA have a greater impact in an international way and I could bring greater diversity to the organization. The first thing I did was reshuffle the board and bring in four new members of color. We're now at almost 50 percent members of color and 50 percent white, and we're balanced in terms of men and women. I really wanted to help young designers, as you know from that very first dinner I gave at Indochine. I thought I'd be really good at fund-raising and putting together scholarships and having a great awards ceremony that was maybe more relevant globally. That's what I thought I'd be doing. I had no idea. But none of us did. None of us saw what was coming." ⁣ ⁣ Ford also spoke how the events of this year have changed him. "My perception has changed. I have always considered myself to be very liberal, not racist at all and not seeing color. This movement has made me understand, I think, in a greater capacity. I don't think any of us who are white or privileged, a white privileged man like I am, can ever understand what it must feel like to go through the world as a Black man or a Black woman. It has really driven home to me the fact that we have not come as far as we thought we had."⁣ ⁣ Report: Bridget Foley 📸: @apnews