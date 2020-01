PARIS — In the latest marriage between luxury and sport, Louis Vuitton and the NBA on Wednesday confirmed they have entered a multiyear partnership that will include a capsule collection of apparel and accessories designed by Vuitton men’s wear creative director Virgil Abloh.

As reported by WWD on Jan. 15, the French fashion house is hosting a cocktail at its flagship on Avenue Montaigne in Paris to celebrate the tie-up and unveil the exclusive travel case it has made for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, presented annually in June to the NBA team that wins the finals.