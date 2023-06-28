EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Signs Tennis Player Carlos Alcaraz as Brand Ambassador

PARIS — Fresh off his win at the Queen’s Club tennis tournament, world number-one player Carlos Alcaraz has been named the latest house ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

The Spanish player will be the top men’s seed at the Wimbledon tournament, which kicks off on Monday and hopes to follow in the footsteps of his fellow countryman Rafael Nadal, who won at Queen’s in 2008 before going on to triumph at Wimbledon for the first time a few weeks later.

The 20-year-old has set records by becoming the youngest players to win tournaments on grass, clay and hard courts. When he won his maiden Grand Slam at the U.S. Open in 2022, Alcaraz became the first man in history to top the tennis world rankings before the age of 20.

He has enthralled audiences with his explosive playing style, also claiming ATP 1000 titles in 2023 at Indian Wells and Madrid.

“For a player to achieve so much so young is unprecedented, but perhaps most exciting is at just 20 years old, the future remains very bright,” Vuitton said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Sharing the same spirit of endeavor and excellence dear to Louis Vuitton, the Murcia, Spain-born athlete continues to raise the bar in the world of tennis. Off the court, his unique charm and style have garnered him fans within and beyond the sphere of sport, all sure to follow him on this exciting new chapter with the maison,” the French luxury brand added.

Alcaraz is sponsored by Nike for clothing and shoes and Babolat for rackets. He also has endorsement deals with Rolex, Calvin Klein and BMW. At Vuitton, he joins a roster of brand ambassadors including J-Hope, Tahar Rahim and Jackson Wang, and campaign faces such as Lionel Messi.

“The truth is that I feel very proud. You could even say it’s a dream for me to now be a part of the Louis Vuitton family,” Alcaraz said of his new role.

In a rare setback, Alcaraz entered the recent French Open as number one in the ATP Rankings, but was defeated by Novak Djokovic in the semifinal. After a short stint in second position, he became leader again after the Queen’s win.

Alcaraz is due to play next in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition event at the Hurlingham Tennis Club in London on Friday.