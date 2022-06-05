×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Martin Brok Out at Sephora

Fashion

Royal Wives Pick Dior, Emilia Wickstead for Platinum Jubilee Service

Eye

The French Open: The Fashion Highs and Lows Over the Decades

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Burberry, Charlotte Tilbury and Moët & Chandon are among the big sponsors of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will cap four days of anniversary events.

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role
Queen Elizabeth in a surprise skit with Paddington Bear on Saturday night. The skit kicked off the Party at the Palace Platinum Jubilee concert. Image Courtesy of Buckingham Palace

LONDON – British and international luxury brands, including Burberry, Charlotte Tilbury and Moët & Chandon, are playing a small, but significant, role in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which culminate Sunday afternoon with a street pageant – in four acts – in central London.

Those brands are among the “Platinum Partners,” or top supporters, of the pageant, along with Jaguar, Land Rover, Lloyds Bank, and others. They join a host of other backers such as Sotheby’s, Fortnum & Mason, Boodles, and mass names such as Meta, McDonalds and Cadbury are also lending their support.

The pageant starts at 2:30 p.m. local time at Whitehall and will make its way through through Admiralty Arch and up The Mall. The finale will take place just outside Buckingham Palace around the Queen Victoria Memorial.

Related Galleries

Celebrities from a variety of industries will take part in the three-hour event, including Ed Sheeran, Heston Blumenthal, Jeremy Irons and Gok Wan. In the works for many months, the event has been likened to the opening and closing extravaganzas of The London 2012 Summer Olympics.

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role
Preparations for the Queen’s Garden at the Tower of London. The design was inspired by Norman Hartnell’s coronation dress for Queen Elizabeth. RICHARD LEA-HAIR

While the British government has earmarked 28 million pounds for many of the Jubilee events, Sunday’s pageant is the result of private fundraising efforts by the Platinum Jubilee Pageant Ltd. It is estimated to be costing 15 million pounds.

As part of its support for the Jubilee weekend, Burberry has also teamed with Historic Royal Palaces to support Superbloom, an immersive floral display that encircles the Tower of London.

The brand is contributing two original, immersive outdoor installations, including a large, floating Burberry-branded meadow that is moored directly across from the Tower of London, on the Thames.

Burberry has also funded an art wall by the digital artist Jon Emmony that’s on display at the entrance of Superbloom.

The brand has also teamed with primary school children to create artwork and messages for the queen, marking her many decades on the throne. It worked with children at Armley Park Primary School in Leeds, near to Burberry’s Yorkshire factories.

Diana Ross performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Diana Ross performing at the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4. AP

The children’s creations have been enlarged and displayed on more than 80 bus stops throughout central London, where the Platinum Jubilee Pageant is taking place.

Tilbury, meanwhile, is the official beauty partner of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, and has also created themed collections and accessories to mark the occasion.

The makeup artist and entrepreneur said the queen’s reign “has seen the most incredible transformations in the way that we live our lives – and throughout it all our queen has embraced change, captured our hearts, and led our country with pride through seven immense decades. I want to celebrate (her) timeless beauty, grace and dedication.”

Another luxury name has provided creative inspiration, rather than financial support, during the Jubilee celebrations: the queen’s longtime couturier Norman Hartnell.

Hartnell’s design for the queen’s coronation dress is the centerpiece of Superbloom at the Tower of London.

The Queen’s Garden, which has been installed in the Tower’s Bowling Green, features a combination of meadow flowers, topiary and summer-flowering perennials, bulbs and ornamental grasses.

Developed by Grant Associates, the lead designers for the Superbloom project, the garden draws on the colors, shapes and motifs deployed by Hartnell in the 1953 gown.

The display also features 12 cast glass forms by the artist Max Jacquard, representing the national emblems in Hartnell’s design. In the center of these motifs sits a glass crown, which is meant to be a reminder of the Tower’s role as home of the Crown Jewels.

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role
Crowds on The Mall celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Image Courtesy of Buckingham Palace

According to Matthew Storey, collections curator at Historic Royal Palaces, the charity that manages state properties including Hampton Court Palace, the Tower of London and Kensington Palace, the garden’s design takes its inspiration from the “tiers of embroidery” on the coronation dress.

The glass is meant to lend “sparkle” to the display, and to echo the sequin and crystal shimmer of the original design.

Storey said the 27-year-old queen, who was crowned on June 2, 1953, was adamant that the symbols on her coronation dress be correct. Hartnell had originally suggested floral emblems from Great Britain, but Her Majesty was thinking bigger and had wanted to acknowledge the Commonwealth countries, too.

The result of their conversations was a white duchess satin gown with floral emblems representing the queen’s nine dominions, Britain and the Commonwealth regions, picked out in shiny threads, seed pearls, sequins and crystals.

Hartnell even included the decidedly unglamorous leek to represent Wales, and added an extra four-leaf shamrock on the left side of the skirt for good luck so that Elizabeth’s hand could rest on it during the historic ceremony.

While luxury brands have played a big role during the Jubilee, the film industry, and the Paddington Bear franchise in particular, took a star turn on Saturday night in a surprise skit starring the queen.

“Happy Jubilee, Ma’am, and thank you … for everything,” said the bear, tipping his red hat to the queen, whom he discovered also carries a marmalade sandwich with her in case of emergency.

The two were filmed having tea at Windsor Palace. At one point, the queen pulls a big sandwich out of her signature black handbag. “I keep mine in here for later,” she told the bear.

The skit, with Paddington voiced by Ben Whishaw, kicked off the Party at the Palace concert on Saturday night, which saw musical performances from Queen, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys, Stefflon Don and Rod Stewart live at Buckingham Palace.

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Hot Summer Bags

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad